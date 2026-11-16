The New York Giants have signed defensive back Tavierre Thomas off the Minnesota Vikings practice squad.

Thomas, 30, was originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Ferris State by the Arizona Cardinals, with whom he spent that summer in training camp.

The 5-foot-10, 212-pound Thomas, who is primarily a special teams player, has had stints with the Browns, Texans, Bucs, and Vikings.

He has appeared in 116 games with 22 starts and has 262 career tackles (163 solo), six tackles for loss, two interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown), six pass breakups, and one sack.

Last season, Thomas led the Vikings in special teams tackles with 19. It is anticipated that he will fill a punt gunner role with the Giants.

With Thomas being signed to the 53-man roster, the Giants will need to make a roster move to open a spot. Linebacker Malik Harrison was inactive last week due to a groin strain, but there was some hope that Harrison might be good to go this week.

The Giants don’t practice until Tuesday, and the first injury report for Week 12 isn't due until Wednesday.

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