Giants, Commanders Inactives for Week 10: Malik Harrison Out, Paulson Adebo Scratched
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The New York Giants’ inactive list this week includes no major surprises.
Linebacker Malik Harrison, a key special teams contributor and the only player with an injury designation (questionable), is inactive. Harrison, who is second on the team in special teams tackles with five (all solos), is dealing with a groin injury.
The Giants elevated linebackers Dawuane Smoot and Chandler Martin this week, presumably to take on some of Harrison’s snaps.
The rest of the Giants’ inactive list features healthy scratches, including:
- CB Paulson Adebo
- CB Nikko Reed
- OL Josh Sills
- OL J.C. Davis
- TE Thomas Fidone II
- DL C.J. Okoye
With Adebo scratched, Colton Hood, who had a finger injury this week, is apparently good to go. Hood is projected to be a future starter, while Adebo could be a cap casualty next offseason.
Also of note: offensive lineman J.C. Davis, who was active last week in place of Marcus Mbow, is inactive again.
Mbow was dealing with a knee injury last week. Although he had no designation, the short work week apparently kept him out.
Commanders Inactives
The Commanders’ inactives include:
- QB Athan Kaliakmanis (emergency QB)
- CB Isaac Yiadom
- DT Ricky Barber
- G Tanoa Togiai
- C Lucas Patrick
- TE Colson Yankoff
Patrick and Yankoff were ruled out on Friday with injuries.
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina