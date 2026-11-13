Giants, Commanders Inactives for Week 10: Malik Harrison Out, Paulson Adebo Scratched

The New York Giants’ inactive list this week includes no major surprises.

Linebacker Malik Harrison, a key special teams contributor and the only player with an injury designation (questionable), is inactive. Harrison, who is second on the team in special teams tackles with five (all solos), is dealing with a groin injury.

The Giants elevated linebackers Dawuane Smoot and Chandler Martin this week, presumably to take on some of Harrison’s snaps.

The rest of the Giants’ inactive list features healthy scratches, including:

CB Paulson Adebo

CB Nikko Reed

OL Josh Sills

OL J.C. Davis

TE Thomas Fidone II

DL C.J. Okoye

With Adebo scratched, Colton Hood, who had a finger injury this week, is apparently good to go. Hood is projected to be a future starter, while Adebo could be a cap casualty next offseason.

Also of note: offensive lineman J.C. Davis, who was active last week in place of Marcus Mbow, is inactive again.

Mbow was dealing with a knee injury last week. Although he had no designation, the short work week apparently kept him out.

Commanders Inactives

The Commanders’ inactives include:

QB Athan Kaliakmanis (emergency QB)

CB Isaac Yiadom

DT Ricky Barber

G Tanoa Togiai

C Lucas Patrick

TE Colson Yankoff

Patrick and Yankoff were ruled out on Friday with injuries.

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