New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh always made it clear from day one that he would play at a high level on special teams. That was the case during his 18 years with the Baltimore Ravens, and it was a product of his NFL beginnings as a special teams coach under Andy Reid in Philadelphia.

It made perfect sense as Harbaugh sought to bring the team back into playoff contention quickly. More often than not, the hidden yardage and points scored on special teams can lift a team to another level.

The Giants lived up to his expectations during the first month of the season, but the unit has struggled since its terrific start.

All-Pro punter Jordan Stout has been sensational, sans one shanked 12-yard punt that cost the Giants significant field position in the fourth quarter of last week's loss to the Washington Commanders.

He's tied for second in the NFL in gross punting average (50.8), tied for fourth in net punting average (43.7), and has posted a league-leading 3.4 net yards over average.

Rookie kicker Dominic Zvada (out of Michigan), meanwhile, is trying to break out of a month-long slump that started with three missed field goals during the Week 5 tie at Washington.

He has missed six of his last 10 attempts, with each miss coming from the right hashmark. Five of those misses have been from at least 44 yards, including three from 50 or more.

Zvada's downward turn was a big surprise since he opened his pro career with nine straight conversions, including three from at least 50 yards. Leg strength is his calling card, as shown by his 6-of-9 from 50+ this season. So far, the Giants have shown patience with him.

Despite finding a way to navigate earlier injuries, the return game has hit some recent rough spots. Returner Charlie Jones fumbled in Weeks 6 (New Orleans) and 9 (Philadelphia), and those led to him being waived this week.

Big Blue Breakdown Live host Paul Dottino dives into the Giants' recent special teams inconsistencies with Super Bowl XLII champion punter Jeff Feagles with the show set to start at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

The show also discusses the team's chances of pulling off an upset over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Dottino will take questions from fans via chats and video calls which can be made by clicking on this link.

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