Stacy Robinson's Two-Touchdown Night at San Francisco Helped Define the Giants' Super Bowl Season

If you were to ask anyone who played with the New York Giants during their 1986 Super Bowl season what they remember about wide receiver Stacy Robinson, who left a significant mark on the NFL via his work with the NFL Players Association after he retired from the game, you'll hear about a consummate pro, first-class gentleman, and exemplary teammate.

Go ahead and mention his name to those who watched him play that season, and you're very likely to get a two-word reply: San Francisco.

The Giants selected Robinson and his 4.3-second speed out of North Dakota State in the second round of the 1985 Draft, but he spent his rookie season on the injured reserve list because of a broken left hand.

Robinson earned a starting job in time for the 1986 opener at Dallas and caught three passes for 48 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown in a losing effort.

It was one of the two times he reached the end zone during the season, a product of the Giants' ground-and-pound offense, which leaned more on tight end Mark Bavaro and third-down running back Tony Galbreath in the passing game than on the team's receivers.

The speedy Robinson, who spent six injury-plagued seasons with the Giants, finished the championship campaign with career-highs of 29 catches for 494 yards over 10 starts in 12 appearances.

A sprained ankle left him on the injured list from Weeks 7–10, although he grabbed a piece of the national spotlight during a dramatic Monday Night Football victory at San Francisco in Week 13.

The Giants overcame a 17-0 halftime hole with three third-quarter touchdowns to shock the 49ers, 21-17. Phil Simms finished the night with 388 yards, including 197 in that quarter, and two touchdown passes.

Trailing 17-7, Simms found Robinson racing by rookie cornerback Tim McKyer for a 34-yard touchdown. On the team's next possession, Simms lofted a bomb over the middle, Robinson beat rookie corner Don Griffin to the ball, juggled it, then grabbed the handle as he fell back into the end zone.

Robinson was ruled down at the San Francisco 1-yard line. Running back Ottis Anderson took the next snap across the goal line with less than four minutes left in the quarter, and the Giants held on the rest of the way.

Robinson ended the night with personal-bests of five receptions and 116 yards.

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