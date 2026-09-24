Giants Week 3 Injury Report: Andrew Thomas Takes a Step Back
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New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas, who is dealing with a groin issue, did not participate in the team’s Thursday practice, a day after having been listed as limited in a walkthrough.
That’s not good news for an offensive unit that this week will be making the switch to quarterback Jameis Winston after losing starter Jaxson Dart for the season. Winston is more of a pocket passer than Dart and is not as likely to improvise when plays break down.
Because of that, having solid protection in front of him on passing downs becomes even more critical than ever.
Thomas is the Giants best offensive lineman, and although Marcus Mbow has shown himself capable of stepping in at left tackle for Thomas when needed, it’s still a cause for concern for a Giants offense that is trying to pick up the pieces after losing Dart.
On the other side of the ball, outside linebacker Brian Burns (ankle) missed his second straight day of practice. Burns is expected to miss multiple weeks as he recovers from a low ankle sprain suffered in Monday night’s Week 2 loss to the Rams.
His absence will likely mean a starting role for Kayvon Thibodeaux plus a lot of one-on-one opportunities for the fifth-year defender to face if, as is expected, Abbdul Carter continues to draw extra attention.
Nabers “Feeling Good”
In some good injury-related news, receiver Malik Nabers (shoulder) said he’s “feeling good” and that X-rays on his shoulder came back with good results.
“I’m smiling. I’m out there playing, catching the ball. So good results,” he said, declining to say if his current shoulder issue is the same one he’s had struggles with in the past.
As a result, Nabers was upgraded to full participatio status on Thursday's injury report after being listed as limited on Wednesday,
The only other notable change to the injury report is that quarterback Jaxson Dart is now on IR, opening a roster spot that the Giants are expected to fill by adding another quarterback.
That will most likely be Jake Haener, as even if they were to sign someone by tomorrow, it's probably too late in the week to expect that guy to be active.
Giants Practice Participation Report
Player, POS
Injury
Wed.*
Thurs
Fri
Status
Brian Burns, OLB
Ankle
DNP
DNP
Jaxson Dart, QB
Knee
DNP
DNP/IR
IR
IR
Andrew Thomas, LT
Groin
Limited
DNP
Malik Nabers, WR
Shoulder
Limited
Full
Deonte Banks, CB
Calf
Limited
Limited
Shelby Harris, DT
Toe
Limited
Limited
Tyler Nubin, S
Calf
Limited
Limited
Micah McFadden, ILB
Neck
Full
Full
Jermaine Eluemunor, RT
Thight
Full
Full
Nic Jones, CB
Shoulder
Full
Full
Francis Mauigoa, RG
Neck
Full
Full
Greg Newsome II, CB
Rib
Full
Full
*Giants had a walkthrough practice on Wednesday.
Bold denotes a change in status.
Titans Practice Participation Report
Player, POS
Injury
Wed
Thurs
Fri
Status
Tony Pollard, RB
Ankle
DNP
Limited
Tyjae Spears, RB
Ankle
DNP
DNP
Solomon Thomas, DT
Knee
Limited
DNP
Cor'Dale Flott, CB
Quad
Limited
Limited
Fernando Carmona, RG
Shoulder
Full
Full
James Williams, Sr., LB
Elbow
Full
Full
Daniel Bellinger, TE
Illness
DNP
Marcus Harris, CB
Shoulder
Full
Micah Robinson CB
Groin
Limited
Bold denotes a change in status.
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina