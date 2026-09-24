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Giants Week 3 Injury Report: Andrew Thomas Takes a Step Back

Could the Giants end up being without their starting left tackle on Sunday?
Patricia Traina|
New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas
New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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New York Giants

New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas, who is dealing with a groin issue, did not participate in the team’s Thursday practice, a day after having been listed as limited in a walkthrough.

That’s not good news for an offensive unit that this week will be making the switch to quarterback Jameis Winston after losing starter Jaxson Dart for the season. Winston is more of a pocket passer than Dart and is not as likely to improvise when plays break down. 

Because of that, having solid protection in front of him on passing downs becomes even more critical than ever. 

Thomas is the Giants best offensive lineman, and although Marcus Mbow has shown himself capable of stepping in at left tackle for Thomas when needed, it’s still a cause for concern for a Giants offense that is trying to pick up the pieces after losing Dart.

On the other side of the ball, outside linebacker Brian Burns (ankle) missed his second straight day of practice. Burns is expected to miss multiple weeks as he recovers from a low ankle sprain suffered in Monday night’s Week 2 loss to the Rams. 

His absence will likely mean a starting role for Kayvon Thibodeaux plus a lot of one-on-one opportunities for the fifth-year defender to face if, as is expected, Abbdul Carter continues to draw extra attention.

Nabers “Feeling Good”

In some good injury-related news, receiver Malik Nabers (shoulder) said he’s “feeling good” and that X-rays on his shoulder came back with good results.

“I’m smiling. I’m out there playing, catching the ball. So good results,” he said, declining to say if his current shoulder issue is the same one he’s had struggles with in the past.

As a result, Nabers was upgraded to full participatio status on Thursday's injury report after being listed as limited on Wednesday,

The only other notable change to the injury report is that quarterback Jaxson Dart is now on IR, opening a roster spot that the Giants are expected to fill by adding another quarterback.

That will most likely be Jake Haener, as even if they were to sign someone by tomorrow, it's probably too late in the week to expect that guy to be active.

Giants Practice Participation Report

Player, POS

Injury

Wed.*

Thurs

Fri

Status

Brian Burns, OLB



Ankle



DNP

DNP

Jaxson Dart, QB



Knee

DNP

DNP/IR

IR

IR

Andrew Thomas, LT

Groin

Limited

DNP

Malik Nabers, WR

Shoulder

Limited

Full

Deonte Banks, CB

Calf

Limited

Limited

Shelby Harris, DT

Toe

Limited

Limited

Tyler Nubin, S

Calf

Limited

Limited

Micah McFadden, ILB

Neck

Full

Full

Jermaine Eluemunor, RT

Thight

Full

Full

Nic Jones, CB

Shoulder

Full

Full

Francis Mauigoa, RG

Neck

Full

Full

Greg Newsome II, CB

Rib

Full

Full

*Giants had a walkthrough practice on Wednesday.

Bold denotes a change in status.

Titans Practice Participation Report

Player, POS

Injury

Wed

Thurs

Fri

Status

Tony Pollard, RB

Ankle

DNP

Limited

Tyjae Spears, RB

Ankle

DNP

DNP

Solomon Thomas, DT

Knee

Limited

DNP

Cor'Dale Flott, CB

Quad

Limited

Limited

Fernando Carmona, RG

Shoulder

Full

Full

James Williams, Sr., LB

Elbow

Full

Full

Daniel Bellinger, TE

Illness

DNP

Marcus Harris, CB

Shoulder

Full

Micah Robinson CB

Groin

Limited

Bold denotes a change in status.

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Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

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