Giants Week 3 Injury Report: Andrew Thomas Takes a Step Back

New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas, who is dealing with a groin issue, did not participate in the team’s Thursday practice, a day after having been listed as limited in a walkthrough.

That’s not good news for an offensive unit that this week will be making the switch to quarterback Jameis Winston after losing starter Jaxson Dart for the season. Winston is more of a pocket passer than Dart and is not as likely to improvise when plays break down.

Because of that, having solid protection in front of him on passing downs becomes even more critical than ever.

Thomas is the Giants best offensive lineman, and although Marcus Mbow has shown himself capable of stepping in at left tackle for Thomas when needed, it’s still a cause for concern for a Giants offense that is trying to pick up the pieces after losing Dart.

On the other side of the ball, outside linebacker Brian Burns (ankle) missed his second straight day of practice. Burns is expected to miss multiple weeks as he recovers from a low ankle sprain suffered in Monday night’s Week 2 loss to the Rams.

His absence will likely mean a starting role for Kayvon Thibodeaux plus a lot of one-on-one opportunities for the fifth-year defender to face if, as is expected, Abbdul Carter continues to draw extra attention.

Nabers “Feeling Good”

In some good injury-related news, receiver Malik Nabers (shoulder) said he’s “feeling good” and that X-rays on his shoulder came back with good results.

“I’m smiling. I’m out there playing, catching the ball. So good results,” he said, declining to say if his current shoulder issue is the same one he’s had struggles with in the past.

As a result, Nabers was upgraded to full participatio status on Thursday's injury report after being listed as limited on Wednesday,

The only other notable change to the injury report is that quarterback Jaxson Dart is now on IR, opening a roster spot that the Giants are expected to fill by adding another quarterback.

That will most likely be Jake Haener, as even if they were to sign someone by tomorrow, it's probably too late in the week to expect that guy to be active.

Giants Practice Participation Report

Player, POS Injury Wed.* Thurs Fri Status Brian Burns, OLB







Ankle







DNP DNP Jaxson Dart, QB







Knee DNP DNP/IR IR IR Andrew Thomas, LT Groin Limited DNP Malik Nabers, WR Shoulder Limited Full Deonte Banks, CB Calf Limited Limited Shelby Harris, DT Toe Limited Limited Tyler Nubin, S Calf Limited Limited Micah McFadden, ILB Neck Full Full Jermaine Eluemunor, RT Thight Full Full Nic Jones, CB Shoulder Full Full Francis Mauigoa, RG Neck Full Full Greg Newsome II, CB Rib Full Full

*Giants had a walkthrough practice on Wednesday.

Bold denotes a change in status.

Titans Practice Participation Report

Player, POS Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status Tony Pollard, RB Ankle DNP Limited Tyjae Spears, RB Ankle DNP DNP Solomon Thomas, DT Knee Limited DNP Cor'Dale Flott, CB Quad Limited Limited Fernando Carmona, RG Shoulder Full Full James Williams, Sr., LB Elbow Full Full Daniel Bellinger, TE Illness DNP Marcus Harris, CB Shoulder Full Micah Robinson CB Groin Limited

Bold denotes a change in status.

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