Giants’ Tyler Nubin Active vs. Texans; Jevon Holland, Marcus Mbow Out

The banged-up New York Giants defense got a bit of good news on Sunday as starting safety Tyler Nubin (neck) is active for the game against the Houston Texans.

Nubin, listed as questionable, was injured in the fourth quarter of last week’s loss to the New Orleans Saints. He had returned after missing the previous week’s game against the Washington Commanders with a neck injury.

Nubin, who has struggled this season, went through a pregame workout with a trainer to determine if he was well enough to play. He will presumably get the start alongside Jason Pinnock, who takes the place of Jevon Holland (concussion), who was declared out.

Ar’Darius Washington and Raheem Layne, the latter of whom was elevated off the practice squad, will rotate in on the sub packages.

Eluemunor Active, Mbow Inactive

New York Giants offensive lineman Marcus Mbow is inactive this week. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Amid an otherwise injury-heavy day, Giants offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (calf), who had a “questionable” designation this week, is active. Marcus Mbow (knee), also questionable, is inactive.

The Giants face a Texans team that ranks third in the league in sacks (18) and whose edge defender Will Anderson Jr. leads the league with 7.5 sacks.

Eluemunor, per PFF, is the Giants’ best-graded pass blocker with an 81.3 mark. According to the advanced analytics site, he has allowed three quarterback pressures, tied for fewest among the team’s offensive linemen with at least 10 pass-blocking snaps.

Mbow was a surprise addition to the injury report this week. He started last week for Eluemunor at right tackle and allowed only one quarterback pressure .

Left tackle Andrew Thomas, who has been laboring through a groin injury, did not receive an injury designation on Friday and is good to go.

The Full Giants Inactive List

Four of the Giants’ seven inactive players this week were on the injury report, and three were declared out on Friday.

Here is the full list:

S Jevón Holland (concussion)

CB Greg Newsome II (concussion)

TE Theo Johnson (neck)

QB Jake Haener (emergency QB)

CB Nikko Reed

OL Marcus Mbow (knee)

OL Josh Sills

With Newsome sidelined, Paulson Adebo, who was activated off IR, is expected to start opposite Deonte Banks.

Inside linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder), who was also declared out on Friday, was placed on season-ending IR on Saturday.

Other Giants Lineup Notes

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo is expected to have a much bigger role this week than he did last week. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Running back Cam Skattebo is expected to return to a normal workload this week after last week’s quasi-benching. However, Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy are likely to share the bulk of the carries.

Texans Inactive List

Texans receiver Tank Dell, who was activated off IR this week, is active for the game. Otherwise, Houston’s inactive list consists mostly of injured players.

The list is as follows:

S Reed Blankenship (concussion/hand)

T Blake Fisher (thumb)

RB David Montgomery (groin)

S Jalen Pitre (shoulder)

G Febechi Nwaiwu

T Nathan Thomas

TE Marlin Klein

The Giants and Texans get underway today at 1:05 p.m.

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