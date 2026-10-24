Giants Draw Land Clark’s Officiating Crew for Week 7 Game Against Texans. A Scouting Report

Over six weeks, the New York Giants have been penalized 46 times for 374 yards, putting them 13th in the league .

Three times this season (Weeks 1, 3 and 6), the Giants have drawn 10 penalties, though the last two times they drew that many, the yardage didn’t top 100 yards as it did in Week 1, when they racked up 114 yards.

This week, the Giants are facing Land Clark’s crew in Houston. Clark and company have issued 95 penalties (the sixth-most among officiating crews this season), of which 80 have been accepted for 638 yards through six games.

Clark is a graduate of the league’s NFL Officiating Development program and previously worked as a referee in the Pac-12.

He initially entered the NFL as a field judge in 2018 and was promoted to referee two seasons later after longtime NFL referee Walt Anderson retired.

The Giants drew Clark twice last season. During a Week 3 loss versus the Kansas City Chiefs (Russell Wilson’s final start for the franchise), they accrued seven penalties for 82 yards.

When the squad beat the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17, it was assessed eight penalties for 58 yards.

Clark’s crew underwent a shakeup this past offseason, with five new members assigned to work with him.

They include down judge Dale Keller, previously with Bill Vinovich’s crew; line judge Stephen Ray, who joins the NFL officials after having worked in the SEC; side judge Dave Hawkshaw, previously with Clay Martin’s crew; replay official Gavin Anderson, previously with Craig Wrolstad’s crew; and replay assistant Mark Evans, who comes to the NFL from the Mountain West division of college football.

Hawkshaw, an eight-year official, previously served as a side judge, so this year marks a position assignment change for him.

Umpire Mark Pellis, field judge Jabir Walker and back judge Brad Freeman are the only returning members of Clark’s crew from last year. All three have at least 10 years of NFL officiating experience.

The Giants (3-2-1) and Texans (2-4) get underway Sunday at Reliant Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. ET.

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