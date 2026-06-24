New Study Reveals Eye-opening Fact About Cost to Attend Giants Games

The New York Giants have caused their fan base plenty of anguish over the last decade, but most of that pain has been issued on the field and in the front office. Mercifully, and wisely, Big Blue offers some of the most reasonable ticket and concession prices in the NFL.

At least relatively speaking.

Back in 2016, the league average cost for a ticket, beer, and hot dog was $105.55, according to Max Barlow of Casino Guru News. That total is now $187.85 , representing a 32 percent increase after adjusting for inflation.

The Giants' number is listed at $136.38, which is only 31 cents higher than it was a decade ago. That represents a 26 percent decrease with inflation.

The Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints are the only franchises with a larger decrease, at 32 percent below the average price. Team president, CEO, and owner John Mara knows he has little leeway when it comes to asking people to invest more money in the Giants.

Fans have already sacrificed a chunk of their soul to watch a last-place football team over the last two years, not to mention all the other heartbreaking results they have endured since 2012. They cannot be expected to shell out an enormous amount of dough as well.

The Giants have posted a frightening 55-109-1 record over the last 10 seasons, ranking only behind their Meadowlands roommate. Considering how expensive parking is, it would be diabolical to raise the cost of tickets, food, and drinks.

Keeping prices comparatively low has been the primary way that ownership can earn goodwill from the fan base.

Mara understands the value of loyalty, and insulting people after years of devotion is just bad business. And it is certainly not how this franchise wants to be perceived.

Though with John Harbaugh and a young, talented roster leading the way, perhaps the community will have more to celebrate than just affordable hot dogs.

The NY Giants should be much more watchable in 2026

Jun 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh answers questions from the press after the minicamp activities at Quest Diagnostics Center. | Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

A respected, Super Bowl-winning head coach will ideally helm a prepared roster on Sundays . Quarterback Jaxson Dart and outside linebacker Abdul Carter could take sizable leaps in their respective second seasons. OLB Brian Burns and left tackle Andrew Thomas should remain rock-solid.

Offensive playmakers Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo will hopefully both be healthy to begin the campaign. Rookies Arvell Reese, Francis Mauigoa, Colton Hood, and Malachi Fields all possess varying levels of promise.

The Giants are intriguing , and most importantly, they should be competitive going forward. This team could be on the rise, but that means ticket and in-stadium purchases will be as well.

While it is risky to speak for the public, fans will probably be willing to pay more for a squad that evokes genuine excitement and pride. Those feelings have been absent inside MetLife Stadium far too often.

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