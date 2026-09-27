Giants vs. Titans Week 3 Preview: Matchup, Storylines and How to Watch

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart's 2026 season may be over after the knee injury he suffered in the team's brutal Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, which left him and a few teammates banged up and run over by a fiery opponent.

However, as head coach Harbaugh said after announcing his season was over, Dart knows it's not the same for the rest of the franchise, which has 15 games remaining and bigger expectations to fulfill in its new era.

As the Giants move forward without No. 6, it'll be important for them to buy into their mindset as they return home to MetLife Stadium to open a stretch of games that are still highly favorable to them, beginning with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.

Jameis Winston will take over the starting duties for the foreseeable future, and he'll need to shake off his rusty performance in Los Angeles, which led some outsiders to question whether the Giants need to make a bigger move to bring in another signal caller.

Winston, a 12-year veteran with four 3,500+ passing seasons under his belt, remains one of the league's best options at backup quarterback. The Giants knew that by paying him a two-year, $13 million contract extension right before the season kicked off, now is the right moment for Winston to prove himself against a slew of friendlier opponents.

Getting back on the right track isn't the only issue the Giants will face in this matchup. The weather is also expected to be ugly in East Rutherford and could potentially limit their ability to go out with a pass-heavy attack behind Winston's capable arm.

In addition, the game will bear some significance for the team on the other side, as the Titans will be led by head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, both men making their first returns to MetLife Stadium since being let go by their respective former employers in New York.

They'll be joined by a handful of players who followed them to Tennessee in the offseason, and there is no doubt the Titans will be looking to play spoiler and upset the Giants.

With both talent and coaching considered, Big Blue still has more than enough on their roster to be labeled the better team in this matchup.

They need to come out and play like it, though, and not let the reality of playing football without Dart, and possibly a couple of other names, keep them from competing and making progress that will be felt far beyond the 2026 season.

It'll start with smart decisions, sharp execution, and a desire to carry Dart's presence on their shoulder pads as the Giants reenter the win column and build momentum into the second half of the season, when they hope to play meaningful football games.

Another loss in a revenge game to the Titans could send things in the opposite direction, and the Giants are desperate to avoid that.

Check in with New York Giants on SI for all the pre-game, in-game, and postgame coverage.

Titans (0-2) vs Giants (1-1)

Regular Season Series History

The Giants and Titans are set to meet in the regular season for just the 14th time since 1973, with New York holding a slim 7-6 advantage over this year's visitors.

The two sides last met on opening weekend of the 2022 season, when Brian Daboll made his head-coaching debut with Big Blue.

The Giants went down 13-0 early, but stormed back, scoring the decisive touchdown with 1:06 left in the fourth quarter before a missed Titans field goal at the buzzer gave them a 21-20 victory.

Before that game, the series had gone in Tennessee's favor, with three wins in the last five meetings and two straight wins at MetLife Stadium.

Television

The game will be televised on CBS. Andrew Catalon will handle play-by-play, with former Giant cornerback Logan Ryan joining as an analyst and A.J. Ross as the sideline reporter.

Radio

The radio side will air on WFAN 101.9 FM. Bob Papa will be the play-by-play announcer, with Giants legends Carl Banks and Howard Cross joining him as the analyst and sideline reporter, respectively.

Referee

Alan Eck will referee Sunday's matchup. Eck is a former college quarterback and spent the early part of his career officiating games for both the Big 12 and Mountain West conferences.

He joined the NFL in 2016 as a side judge, then earned a promotion to umpire a year later, and eventually began refereeing in 2023, when he was chosen to replace the retiring Jerome Boger.

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