Brian Daboll Returns to MetLife Stadium — This Time Calling Plays for the Titans

Defensively, in Week 2, the New York Giants took a step back from their Week 1 progress against the Cowboys.

They were porous in pass coverage, and on the ground, they again missed too many tackles and gave up too many rush lanes.

The Rams' offense, even without Puka Nacua, showed the Giants there are levels to this league, and the Giants need to keep improving if they want to reach the next level.

Now they take on the Tennessee Titans and former Giants head coach Brian Daboll, Tennessee's offensive coordinator. Let's take a look at the offensive breakdown for the Giants' Week 3 opponent.

Base Personnel

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like the Rams, the Titans' base is 11 personnel: they like one running back and one tight end, with three receivers flanking.

Daboll historically favors open formations to spread defenses out and give the quarterback a pre-snap understanding of the defensive coverage. Expect shifts and motions to give his quarterback, Cam Ward, more information before the ball is snapped.

Although they will sprinkle in heavier sets like 12 personnel and 21 personnel which employ an extra tight end or an extra fullback, they primarily want to keep three receivers on the football field.

Most of the time, that's Calvin Ridley, Wan'Dale Robinson, and the rookie Carnell Tate, along with second-year X receiver Elic Ayomanor.

Run Scheme

The Titans will run an inside zone scheme, relying heavily on the interior offensive line to get body-on-body and give the running back multiple lanes to hit.

They also like to blend in gap schemes, including power and some quarterback-read plays, which lets Cam Ward use his athleticism to pick up first downs or run it in for touchdowns, as he did last week versus Philadelphia when he had two rushing scores.

Expect pulling guards and heavy down blocks from offensive tackles as they try to open holes for their backs.

Giants fans should be familiar with this quarterback run scheme because it's essentially the same philosophy he used with Josh Allen in Buffalo and with Daniel Jones and Jaxson Dart with the Giants.

The rushing offense is ranked 27th through two weeks of play. They have faced a couple of defenses that will be stout against the run all season.

Passing Offense

This offense wants to spread the defense thin, forcing them to cover the entire field so it has more lanes to run out of. It is a spread-to-run system.

In the passing game, Daboll values quick rhythm drops, getting the ball out of the quarterback's hands, choice routes from slot receivers that give them multiple options depending on what the secondary gives them, and isolated boundary throws where a receiver can get a defensive back one-on-one.

He also likes to create mismatch opportunities for running backs out of the backfield.

It is designed to simplify reads for a young quarterback and give the receivers room to operate after the catch. It is where we saw Josh Allen emerge as a passer, and we saw Daniel Jones have one of his better seasons as a Giant.

Under Daboll, we also saw Jaxson Dart emerge as one of the league's better young quarterbacks.

The scheme has struggled to find consistency through the first two weeks.

The Titans are currently the league's 31st-ranked passing offense, averaging 148 yards per game.

Best Offensive Lineman

Sep 13, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans guard Peter Skoronski (77) against the New York Jets during the second half at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left guard Peter Skoronski remains one of the most technically sound and consistent offensive linemen on the Titans. He is the best they have both as a run blocker and in pass protection.

The Titans have tried to improve their offensive line, but Skoronski is still the best of the bunch and a force to be reckoned with.

Injuries

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Both Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, the Titans' starting and backup running backs, were listed as non-participants on Wednesday's practice report.

If neither can answer the call, then rookie Nick Singleton out of Penn State and Julius Chestnut will handle the rushing duties.

Giants Defensive Game Plan

Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The defense needs to shut down the run early, especially if the third and fourth running backs are carrying the ball. Make the Titans one-dimensional and force the offensive line to hold up against what should be a formidable pass rush even without Brian Burns, who is nursing a sprained ankle.

Close off the interior gaps and force the back to bounce outside and utilize the exceptional speed of the linebackers to chase them down. Sit on short routes from the receivers, force Cam Ward to hold the ball longer, and get him to the ground.

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