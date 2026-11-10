Where the Giants Stand as NFL Trade Deadline Looms

The clock is ticking down to the NFL trade deadline, and the New York Giants are walking a tightrope. They occupy sole possession of first place in the NFC East with a 5-2-1 record, but their wins have admittedly come against suspect competition. Burning draft capital for pricey star players could disrupt their timeline.

If Big Blue overestimates its title-contention prospects, the long-term consequences could be severe. But the NFL landscape is hard to read this season. Maybe the rules are different this year.

Giants head coach and prominent decision-maker John Harbaugh is certainly staying aggressive . The Giants reportedly had interest in former Tennessee Titans All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who was ultimately dealt to the Chicago Bears.

The organization has also reportedly expressed considerable interest in Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor. However, the Giants are unwilling to overpay amid reports that the Colts won’t budge on their price tag.

The Giants undoubtedly have needs, the biggest of which might be another defensive tackle. Other than Simmons, there hasn’t been much chatter about which other defensive tackles the Giants might be interested in, though it would be surprising if they haven’t made several calls to see who’s available.

Not that the Giants feel the need to do anything unless it’s the right move.

“Somebody’s got to come out that you really want to trade for that makes sense,” said Harbaugh.

“It’s got to make sense short term and long term. We’re not just going to go for a short-term fix at an exorbitant cost. We’re not going to do that. That’s not where we’re at.

“I never think that you’re one step away, one player away. To me, it’s always just a total momentum kind of a thing anyway. But if the right opportunity comes and there’s a deal that makes sense for us, we’ll do it.”

Harbaugh also indicated that there is no burning desire to trade away any of the players currently on the roster, such as outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, who has been a topic of trade discussions on and off among the fan base and media.

“There’s nobody on our team that we want to trade. We like all of our guys,” Harbaugh said.

The lack of fourth- and fifth-round picks in the 2027 draft is an issue, as those assets could have helped them make a trade if there is indeed one they’re champing at the bit to make.

Their 2027 fourth-round pick belongs to Cleveland as part of the trade up in the third round of the 2026 draft to acquire receiver Malachi Fields, while their 2027 fifth-round pick belongs to Minnesota, which sent them quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

But just because they don’t have those assets doesn’t mean that they’re out of the hunt.

“I’d say we’re open for any situation, but I will say this: things do change. Things change from day-to-day,” Harbaugh said. “So it’s not like one day you may do something and the next day something happens, and it changes your position.”

The Added Challenge

The Giants have been heavily linked to Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor in trade talks. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In addition to staying in touch with what’s happening on the trade front, Harbaugh has the added task of getting the football team ready on a short workweek.

“Yeah, boy, I don’t know how much this has really come up. Even on the bye, we’d have to go back and look, but it’s tricky,” Harbaugh admitted.

Even if a trade were made, the likelihood of that player participating in the team’s Thursday game against Washington is slim to none, Harbaugh added.

“I would say, just honestly, we’re probably not looking at anything for this game. It would be hard to say. I don’t know. Maybe we could bring a guy in.

“He could just practice Wednesday and play, but it would be kind of hard to imagine a guy coming in and just playing with one day here, I think. So, I’d probably assume that wouldn’t be possible. So, you’d be thinking more about the next week, which would give us plenty of time to get the player ready.”

The NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET today.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.