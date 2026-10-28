Five Potential Trade Targets for the New York Giants

The New York Giants are “in it to win it.”

Through the first seven weeks of the season, Big Blue has driven its way to a 4-2-1 record and sole possession of first place in the NFC East for the first time since 2015.

Though few may have expected such a rapid turnaround, coach John Harbaugh and his staff have helped cultivate a team that is (for the most part) playing opportunistic, fundamentally sound football.

In fact, Harbaugh all but confirmed that the team plans to keep the pedal to the metal after New York’s impressive 27-21 overtime victory over the Houston Texans.

“Now, you've got to make something of it. It doesn't mean anything if you don't build on it,” Harbaugh said.

“It doesn't mean we're going to win a championship yet. But it means we have an opportunity, though. We're going to be in this thing until the end now.”

Still, the Giants know where they need to improve. They'll use the current bye week to fine-tune their on-field planning and execution, and they will also be diligent in upgrading their personnel by the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline .

Beyond their biggest need at defensive tackle, the team is expected to fortify its depth at running back and along the offensive line.

With that in mind, here are five players the Giants may look to acquire via trade in the coming days.

Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, Los Angeles Chargers

Oct 10, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; New York Giants defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson (94) prepares to run onto the field before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Given their need for a physical interior run defender, Tomlinson would make a great deal of sense for Big Blue. The 10-year veteran originally entered the NFL as a second-round selection by the Giants in the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons in New York, starting all 64 games in which he played.

The 32-year-old signed a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Chargers this offseason, but he has failed to work his way into the Bolts’ starting lineup. Tomlinson has compiled eight total tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one run stuff in four appearances for Los Angeles while backing up starter Jamaree Caldwell.

If moved, the veteran defender would leave the Chargers with no dead money, while costing the Giants just north of $150,000 per week.

Perhaps a second tour of duty in East Rutherford, under defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, could spark an on-field renaissance for Tomlinson while addressing Big Blue’s need at interior defensive line.

Grover Stewart, DT, Indianapolis Colts

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) celebrates after an intercaption against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With two-time All-Pro DeForest Buckner headed back to the San Francisco 49ers, the Colts have all but confirmed their plans to rebuild. Though Buckner may have arguably been the more intriguing option, Stewart could also help fill New York’s need.

Through seven games this season, Stewart has logged 22 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one pass-breakup. Last season in 17 games played, the 33-year-old tackle racked up 55 tackles, 0.5 sacks, a forced fumble, an interception, and four passes defended.

Trading Stewart would give the Colts approximately $12.3 million in cap savings — a valuable windfall for a team looking to spend this offseason. For the Giants, the 6-foot-5, 295-pound nose tackle could provide a massive upgrade to a run defense which currently ranks 25th in the NFL.

Daron Payne, DT, Washington Commanders

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Although intra-divisional trades are rare in the NFL, the Commanders may be enticed to move on from their Pro Bowl defensive tackle for the right offer.

At 1-4-1, Washington is falling fast in both the division and conference standings. With Payne in the final year of his contract, the club is reportedly listening to offers.

Payne’s $16.4 million salary may deter some teams, but New York can take on a rental who knows the NFC East well. Despite his declining pass-rush ability, the 6-foot-3, 320-pound lineman is still an effective run defender.

In six games this season, Payne has seven total tackles, five quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, two run stuffs, and one forced fumble. His divisional knowledge and on-field experience could be a valuable asset to a young team making a playoff push.

Tony Pollard, RB, Tennessee Titans

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) takes the field against the Houston Texans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if their focus remains on upgrading their defensive front, the Giants may still be in the market for a veteran running back to bolster their newly resurrected run game.

Before arriving in Tennessee in 2024, Pollard spent five seasons running the ball for the Dallas Cowboys. His elusiveness in the open field, combined with his abilities as a backfield receiver, makes him a provocative target — even at age 29.

This season, the Pro Bowl back has rushed for 478 yards on 112 carries (4.3 yards per attempt) with four touchdowns. He has also caught 11 passes for 50 yards. Being in the final year of his deal, the Titans may look to move his $6.7 million base salary for the right price.

If Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s hamstring keeps him out longer than the minimum four games he’s required to spend on IR, Pollard could help strengthen New York’s running back corps, which includes Cam Skattebo, Devin Singletary, the newly acquired Greg DeRosiers, and practice squad rusher Phil Mafah.

Olu Oluwatimi, IOL, Seattle Seahawks

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks center Olu Oluwatimi (51) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Despite its roller-coaster journey this season, the Giants’ offensive line has performed well. Though their play hasn't been perfect, they've done their jobs well in both pass protection and run blocking. Still, the Giants may be wise to keep a close eye on available talent to fortify their interior depth.

Center John Michael Schmitz likely headed to free agency after being replaced in the starting lineup by Bryan Hudson; New York could look to the Seahawks’ center as an interior depth piece. Olu Oluwatimi is in the final year of his rookie deal and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

With Oluwatimi having lost the starting center job to Jalen Sundel, Seattle may be motivated to move the 6-foot-3, 309-pound lineman rather than risk losing him in free agency. The Giants should be interested, provided the price is right.

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