Giants Notebook: Tupou Promoted to 53, Tracy Sidelined With Illness

The New York Giants have signed defensive lineman Josh Tupou from their practice squad to the 53-man roster and added receiver Dalen Cambre, who was signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Saturday, back to their practice squad.

Tupou, 6-foot-4 and 340 pounds, appeared in one preseason game for the Giants this past summer. He played 21 defensive snaps and registered just two tackles.

Cambre, added to the Giants roster last week as insurance in case receiver Malik Nabers wasn’t ready to play, was inactive for the Giants. He has been more of a special teams participant during his time in New York.

Tyrone Tracy Misses Practice Due to Illness

New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. was not spotted at Wednesday’s walkthrough practice.

Head coach John Harbaugh said Tracy, who was struck by a flu-like bug, was sent home to rest and to keep from infecting the locker room. He added that the running back would hopefully be back at practice on Thursday if his symptoms start to clear up.

Speaking of running backs, Harbaugh said Najee Harris, who was inactive in Week 1 as he continues to work back into football shape following last season’s Achilles injury, “is looking good,” and that he will continue to work this week toward getting back on the field.

When Harris is ready to take on regular game reps, it will be worth watching whether Tracy, who had a costly fumble in the Week 1 opener, hangs onto his roster spot.

Harbaugh, when asked how he’s approaching coaching Tracy given the running back’s struggles of late, which also included a fumble and a missed block in pass protection in the preseason, said it’s all about becoming more intentional in practice so it transfers to the game.

“I'd say we're going to be more intentional as a team. We think we've been as intentional as we can be, but we haven't been because we're not there yet in terms of that part of our game,” he said. “So, we've got to pick that part of our game up, and we've got to do whatever we've got to do in practice. We have some ideas that we’ll apply and see if we can get that cleaned up.”

Banks and Adebo Ailing?

New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo (21) and cornerback Deonte Banks (2) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerbacks Deonte Banks and Paulson Adebo were among the Giants who didn't appear to do much during the part of the walkthrough practice open to the media.

As the Giants and Rams do not have to file an injury report until tomorrow, any specifics on player statuses will not be made public until then.

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