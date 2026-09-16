New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy might be the longest-tenured member of the team's position group, but his leash within the new John Harbaugh regime feels like it's been getting shorter.

The clock started ticking on Tracy, the Giants' 2024 fifth-round pick from Purdue, last year, when the organization drafted Cam Skattebo in the fourth round to add a bruising ball carrier to the rushing attack.

Late in the preseason, Harbaugh and the Giants then added veteran free agent Najee Harris, a six-year pro with four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, coming off a torn ACL in 2025, putting even more pressure on Tracy to distinguish himself as the No. 2 back in the order.

Add Tracy’s ball-security issues, and it’s fair to say the young running back’s hold on his job is far from stable. That’s why it made sense for Tracy to seek advice from another one-time Giants running back who had the same problem early in his career.

"I told him about the 'high and tight'," Giants legend Tiki Barber, who early in his career struggled with ball security, revealed during his live radio show on WFAN.

Tiki reveals the advice he gave to Tyrone Tracy before Sunday's season opener: pic.twitter.com/wc8iZMPSoX — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) September 14, 2026

"We were talking about how many running backs they have in that room, and I said, ‘You've got to go prove it. You're going to get your opportunities, even though they might be few, and you've got to prove that you can be trusted and reliable.

“‘When you go into contact, you have to have your off-ball hand on your wrist of the ball, carrying it high and tight.’"

Keeping firm control of the pigskin has been a glaring issue for Tracy, who began his collegiate football career as a wide receiver before shifting to running back and entering the league three years ago.

He has undoubtedly been a proficient contributor to the Giants offense in both facets, amassing over 1,000 total yards with 10 touchdowns in each of his first two seasons. His consistency in the fundamentals has been undermined by five fumbles in that same span.

Those woes continued during the preseason when he muffed the ball in the second game against the Miami Dolphins and put a scar on an otherwise limited outing of six carries for 26 yards.

During the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, Tracy let his guard down on his ball grip once again in the second quarter, leading to a fumble when defensive tackle Quinnen Williams punched it loose and a turnover as the Giants were driving towards the end zone and looking to increase their 14-7 lead over the Cowboys.

After the mishap, Tracy never saw another snap on offense, finishing the night with only two carries for 14 yards and dead last on the Giants' leaderboard.

Giants Still Have a Need for Tyrone Tracy

Aug 28, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) celebrates his rushing touchdown during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with his ball-control problem, the Giants know they can't totally give up on Tracy, given what he can bring to the table with his dual-threat background, Barber said.

"Tyrone Tracy is still going to stay a part of this team and be called upon for two reasons. The first one is injuries happen all the time to running backs in this league, and there are very few Derrick Henrys who, at almost 33 years old, are still the best running back in football, a first-ballot Hall of Famer without even thinking about it.

“Number two, Tracy is your home-run-hitting running back. He can take a run, cut it back, make a guy miss in the open field and go 50 or 60 yards.

“Cam Skattebo was not that type of player, Najee Harris is not that type of player, and Devin Singletary is not that type of player. Tyrone Tracy is. He has this issue that he has to fix, and it's mechanical; it's physical; there is a physical way to do it and not fumble at all. He has to get it back into his mind."

With the brutally physical ground-game style Harbaugh's offense excelled in against the Cowboys and wants to run the rest of the season, injuries sit in the background with Skattebo and Harris, who both returned from serious lower-body ailments.

Skattebo's relentless rushing, mixed with his desire to smash his helmet into the defender's chest plate on every carry, could wear him down as the season progresses. At the same time, Harris is an aging veteran who has yet to suit up for the Giants in a regular-season game.

The Giants also want an explosive element in Matt Nagy's scheme, leaving a pathway for Tracy to stay involved in the huddle and contribute to high-impact plays that push New York over the top of opponents in their quest for more wins.

To get there, he must heed the advice of one of the franchise's most accomplished running backs and, if Harbaugh gives him a new chance in Week 2, leave the field with a clean rushing sheet that isn't marred by the turnover bug.

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