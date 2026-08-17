5 Giants Veterans Trending Toward the Roster Bubble

NFL teams don't have much time to cut their rosters from 90 to 53. Training camp and the three-week preseason are important for installing plays and getting ready for the season, but they also serve as a battlefield for the spots at the end of the roster.

The New York Giants experienced massive turnover this offseason. Of the 90 players currently on the roster, 42 are new to the team . As a result, players are jockeying for positioning even more than they would be on a typical roster.

These five veterans are quickly falling behind. If they don't turn things around in the preseason, they'll be looking for employment elsewhere.

LB Darius Muasau

New York Giants linebacker Darius Muasau | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie linebacker Jack Kelly has established himself as a rising force in the Giants' linebacker room. As he ascends, Muasau watches his chances of making the roster grow slimmer.

Muasau has started in 18 games for the Giants over the last two seasons, racking up 106 tackles, five tackles for loss, and an interception. However, his lack of presence against the run has pushed him to the edge of the roster. Last season, Muasau managed just a 49.8 run defense grade from PFF.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

New York Giants wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants' wide receiver room quickly became crowded this offseason after the post-draft signings of Smith-Schuster, Odell Beckham Jr., and Braxton Berrios. Along with Dalen Cambre, the three are engaged in an ongoing battle for what will likely only be one or two roster spots at the end of the receiver group.

Smith-Schuster has failed to stand out in the competition. After a slow start in the spring, the veteran receiver has been limited in training camp due to a knee injury. He was unable to play in New York's preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

Meanwhile, Cambre, Beckham Jr., and Berrios have each had compelling moments in their fight to make the roster. Smith-Schuster is all but out of the running at this point.

S Elijah Campbell

New York Giants defensive back Elijah Campbell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Campbell stayed on the Miami Dolphins' roster for four years before joining Big Blue. His stay in New York might not last nearly as long. The safety is on the roster bubble, fighting to overtake either Jason Pinnock or Ar'Darius Washington for a spot in the final 53.

Washington has been the better player in training camp and offers more positional versatility than Campbell, able to line up in the slot or as a deep safety. After a solid three-tackle performance from Pinnock in the preseason opener, Campbell is the fifth safety in the pecking order.

RB Eric Gray

Aug 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Eric Gray (20) runs after a catch as Minnesota Vikings cornerback Dwight McGlothern (6) defends during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York's running back tandem of Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. is quickly becoming a mainstay, but the depth behind them was in flux entering training camp.

Devin Singletary, the team's third back, solidified his position with an impressive performance in the preseason opener. He was limited on the ground but took a screen pass 40 yards down the field for the Giants' biggest play of the day.

Gray got plenty of work against the Vikings, but he failed to make an impact with his opportunities, carrying the ball eight times for just 20 yards. He is at the mercy of Harbaugh's decision between keeping three or four running backs on the roster.

DL Zacch Pickens

The Giants brought in multiple interior defensive linemen this offseason, including former Kansas City Chiefs player Zacch Pickens. He is currently buried on the depth chart and struggled to stand out in camp.

During the broadcast of the preseason game against the Vikings, general manager Joe Schoen joined NBC commentators Bob Papa, Carl Banks, and Phil Simms to discuss the current state of the roster. He broke down his defensive line group, giving an update that could hurt Pickens' chances of making the roster.

Schoen said, "That's gonna be a position that we continue to look for and see if we can't upgrade."

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