Giants' Final Draft Pick Jack Kelly Could Be the Sleeper of Training Camp

The New York Giants rookie Class of 2026 will have plenty of eyes on them when the team kicks off training camp later this month, but another rookie, linebacker Jack Kelly , could steal the spotlight in training camp.

The Giants made Kelly their final selection in this year's draft, taking him with the 193rd overall pick in the sixth round. Kelly will compete to be the team's fourth off-ball linebacker , behind Tremaine Edmunds, Reese, and Micah McFadden.

His early contributions will likely come on special teams, as his large frame and above-average athleticism make him ideal for kick and punt coverage roles. But the rookie's unique skill set could open up an opportunity to make an impact on defense sooner than expected.

In a "positionless" scheme, players who can line up at multiple spots become inherently valuable. New defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson plans to blur positional lines on the Giants' defense, using his players in multiple spots to disrupt opposing offenses.

Kelly is a player who is suited for that kind of scheme. He played off-ball linebacker at BYU but was moved around the formation to take advantage of different matchups. In his final collegiate season, he took 128 snaps as an edge defender and 40 snaps in the slot.

He was effective as a pass rusher, both from the edge and blitzing from off the ball. In his senior season, Kelly racked up ten sacks on just 99 pass-rushing snaps, translating to one sack for every ten times he rushed the passer. Defensive coordinators can only dream of that kind of efficiency.

Kelly is at his best when moving toward the football. He offers a dangerous blitzer who can start from multiple alignments. That kind of versatility will help his case for defensive snaps.

Kelly will make his initial living on special teams, which is his ticket to a spot on the 53-man roster. He’ll get the chance to further develop his block shedding and zone coverage.

His positional versatility, college production, and playmaking ability, which included nine forced fumbles over his college career, are the kind of traits the Giants will undoubtedly welcome.

For him to make the roster, he’ll have to beat out veterans such as Darius Muasau and Zaire Barnes, both of whom can also give the team snaps on special teams and on defense.

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