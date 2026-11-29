This week's game between the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts could have been so much more interesting from a storyline perspective.

There was the Daniel Jones revenge angle: the Giants' former first-round draft pick trying to stick a knife in his old team's back as it continues its push to lock up the NFC East for the first time since 2011.

But with Jones sent to the bench after an embarrassing 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 11, Anthony Richardson Sr. takes over at quarterback.

There could have been the Jonathan Taylor game, had the Colts not waffled over whether to trade their star running back to a Giants team said to be very interested in giving up assets to make Taylor its RB1.

Instead, Taylor will keep running the ball for the Colts as he searches for his first 100-yard rushing performance this season.

With those storylines gone, what's the appeal of the game?

Simple. The Giants have to win to stay ahead of the Washington Commanders, the lone major threat to their NFC East title hopes this year, and they also need to ratchet up their overall performance.

They can start by cleaning up the turnovers and the careless mistakes and focusing on the dominant football they'll need in the coming weeks, when they face some of the conference's top dogs, such as San Francisco, Seattle and Detroit.

Why the Giants Will Beat the Colts

After a shaky start to the season, when they allowed 5.0 yards per carry (second-highest in the league) and 135.5 rushing yards per game, the Giants have settled down against the run over the last month. In that span they've allowed just 3.5 yards per carry (fifth-lowest) and 89.5 yards per game.

There are a few reasons for that. First, the Giants have done a better job of staying disciplined against pre-snap motion, which can pull defenders away from their initial responsibilities and create holes for opponents to exploit.

The addition of Dawuane Smoot has also helped. Probably the biggest difference, though, has been a slight scheme adjustment: the interior gaps have been closed down, forcing runners to the outside, where the speedy linebackers have been able to take over.

Why is all this important? If the Giants can keep limiting the damage done by opposing run games (and make no mistake, Richardson and Taylor will make this week a challenge), Big Blue should be able to contain the Colts' ability to move the ball up and down the field and into the end zone.

On the other side of the ball, the Giants will look to keep their run game powering the offense. Indianapolis has allowed 1,478 rushing yards, the fourth-most in the NFL, and 4.7 yards per carry, the fifth-most in the league.

Add an average of 3.30 yards allowed after contact, and this game has Cam Skattebo's name all over it as a way to control the clock and keep Richardson and Taylor on the sideline.

Why the Giants Will Lose to the Colts

The Colts made the switch to Richardson after having had enough of former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones' shenanigans.

Richardson, who is making his first start since Week 16 of the 2024 season, offers far better mobility as a dual threat. Paired with Taylor, he gives the Giants' run defense a big challenge. That defense has improved lately, but it will be without defensive tackle Shelby Harris (illness) this weekend.

For the season, the Giants' run stop rate ranks 25th among defensive fronts in the league. They also rank 27th in defensive total rush EPA (-2.72).

Dealing with Taylor is bad enough. Dealing with Taylor and Richardson makes things even more challenging for the Giants.

Prediction

On paper, this is a game the Giants should not only win but dominate. But we all know how those "on paper" games tend to turn out, right?

The Giants are the better team without question. They have leadership and direction, while the Colts are likely headed for a teardown-type offseason.

That said, despite their strong start and their hold on the NFC East, the Giants haven't quite reached the next level of putting teams away. Their largest win this season was a 12-point victory over Arizona in Week 4.

This week? The Giants should win this one. But a blowout, even against a Colts team with a minus-86 point differential and four losses by two or more scores, might be a little too ambitious to count on.

Giants 24, Colts 17

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