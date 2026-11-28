Going into Week 12, the New York Giants face the Indianapolis Colts, whose offense has seen a ton of turnover.

Gone are quarterback Daniel Jones, who was waived after a terrible season; receiver Josh Downs, who was traded to the Chiefs; and receiver Keenan Allen. The biggest loss is All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson, whom the Colts traded to the Seattle Seahawks.

This Colts offense looks different from what we expected in the preseason. Jonathan Taylor is surprisingly still here, but he hasn't run as determinedly as he did before all the changes kicked in. Now it feels like he is trying to survive the season.

Base Personnel

Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) warms up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts' offense uses 11 personnel as its primary base. There won't be much film on this version of the Colts' personnel group.

The only two constants are tight end Tyler Warren and Taylor. They represent the consistency people hoped to see from this offense at the start of the year.

Both players were major factors in defensive game plans, but neither has lived up to the hype this year.

The mix of unknown receivers, those two known commodities and quarterback Anthony Richardson, to whom the Colts have turned the offense over again, will give the Giants a different offense to deal with on Sunday.

Rushing Offense

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes the ball Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts are averaging 113.4 rushing yards per game, which ranks 15th in the NFL. They are still a threat on the ground, averaging 4.16 yards per carry and +0.02 EPA per rush, with 12 rushing touchdowns to go with those numbers.

Regardless of what people think of his recent performances, Taylor is one of the best running backs in the NFL, and he could break off a big gain at any time.

By all accounts, the Giants tried to trade for Taylor at the deadline. Now, a few weeks later, they have to face the player they thought would take their offense to another level.

Richardson adds another dimension to the rushing attack with his speed and explosiveness as a runner.

Jones has speed, but he isn't the runner Richardson is, and he isn't as big or physical with the ball in his hands. The Giants will need to keep an eye on Richardson because they haven't done a great job containing running quarterbacks all season.

Passing Offense

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) walks off the field against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Giants fans won't get the pleasure of watching this pass rush and blitz package get after their former quarterback. Instead, the Giants will have to corral Richardson and keep him under control.

It's difficult to gauge this passing offense based on what it did earlier this season, because that was with a different quarterback, different receivers and even different players on the offensive line.

That offense ranked 30th in passing yards and 32nd in nearly everything else. It would be foolish for the Giants to treat this group of quarterbacks and receivers like the one that put up those poor numbers.

The difference with Richardson at quarterback will come down to his ability to use his cannon of an arm to drive the ball downfield. He's also likely to dump the ball off less and pull it down and run more often.

That means fewer check-downs to the running backs and possibly to Warren, the one known pass catcher the Colts still have.

Best Offensive Lineman

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann (79) blocks at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With future Hall of Famer Nelson now in Seattle, the title of best offensive lineman falls to left tackle Bernhard Raimann, the team's highest-graded offensive lineman. He will be charged with protecting Richardson's blind side against Abdul Carter and the Giants' pass rush.

Injuries

Raimann is back in the lineup after missing Week 11, but right tackle Jalen Travis will miss Week 12 with a knee injury. He joins backup running back Seth McGowan and tight end Will Mallory as players already ruled out this week.

Backup tight end Andrew Ogletree missed practice Wednesday and was a full participant Thursday, then sat out again Friday. He is listed as questionable.

Giants Defensive Gameplan

The Giants must make this team one-dimensional, and that starts with shutting down the Colts' rushing attack.

This offense has struggled for a while now, but you don't want to give the running game any life, especially with a player like Taylor, who seems to be taking it easy for the rest of the season.

Don't wake him up. Shut him down early and make the Colts one-dimensional. That's where the Giants can take advantage of a passing offense that's one of the worst in the league.

If they can turn Richardson into a passer only, they'll get to see how much he learned while sitting behind Jones for the past year and a half. Is he more patient in the pocket? Does he get the ball out on time? Can he look off his first and second reads and work through his progressions?

Then make him throw smart, accurate passes. Don't give him lanes to take off and run; make him sit in the pocket and keep his feet quiet. That is this defense's best recipe for success.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.