Giants vs. Commanders Week 5: Time, Channel and What to Watch

John Harbaugh and the New York Giants have made it their motto to focus on one game at a time and worry about going “1-0” each week, as they’ve built positive momentum and boast a 3-1 record through the first quarter of the 2026 season.

For the first time this year, however, that tunnel-vision mindset will be tested by what awaits the franchise in Landover, Maryland, where the Giants travel to square off with the Washington Commanders.

In the latest installment of the historic matchup, the Giants have much more at stake than growing their commanding lead in the all-time series and earning their fourth win in five games, something the organization hasn’t done since 2022.

With a win, the Giants could shift the NFC East race, with New York potentially jumping to a 2-0 record in the division and a two-game lead in the division if the Philadelphia Eagles fall to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

The Commanders have also been hit by considerable injuries to the core of their roster, including at quarterback, where they’ve had to overcome the loss of starter Jayden Daniels, who went down in Week 2 with a left elbow injury that appeared as though it might sideline him long term.

However, Washington received positive news when it was announced that Daniels would return to the field in full form against the Giants, with head coach Dan Quinn saying the former No. 2 pick would have no restrictions in the team’s game plans.

If he can play at full strength, Daniels is a much more talented gunslinger than the recent ones the Giants have faced during their win streak. His dual-threat athleticism fuels an RPO-heavy offense that can stretch out the opposing defense and make it harder to bring him down before he can generate big plays with his arm.

Washington comes into the matchup desperate for a home win to salvage an early collapse lacking its No. 1 option. With Daniels back under center, it has the spark it needs to compete with a Giants offense that has been inconsistent since Jameis Winston took over for the injured Jaxson Dart.

Even with their impressive start, the Giants also have their own business to settle with the Commanders, who have taken the last four meetings, including the last two by more than one score, capitalizing on the Giants’ inability to come up with clutch plays down the stretch.

Their defense has finally ended that trend over the last two weeks. Still, Harbaugh’s Giants must now turn the special focus their head coach has preached into a complete game that reminds the Commanders why they still own a dominant stranglehold in the rivalry.

More importantly, doing so would help the franchise keep challenging the majority of outsiders who wrote them off the moment Dart hobbled off the turf at SoFi Stadium with a season-ending injury and claimed they couldn’t contend for the postseason.

The men inside the locker room believe they can still achieve that goal. While they won’t let their mathematical prospects fill their heads when they take the field, it looms in the background of a key divisional game they hope to win more convincingly.

Check in with New York Giants on SI for all the pregame, in-game and postgame coverage.

Giants (3-1) vs Commanders (1-3)

Regular Season Series History

This Sunday’s game marks the 189th all-time meeting between the Giants and Commanders, dating back to the 1932 season, when the latter franchise was known as the Boston Braves.

The Giants currently hold an impressive 108-75-5 advantage in the series, but things have shifted toward the Commanders over the last couple of seasons. Washington has taken six of the last 10 meetings, including the previous four dating back to the start of the 2024 season.

Last season, the Commanders took their home contest, 21-18, then traveled to MetLife Stadium in Week 15 and defeated the Giants again, 29-22, to complete the series sweep.

The Giants’ last victory over Washington came on Nov. 19, 2023, a 31-19 road win for Big Blue.

Television

The game will be televised on FOX. Chris Myers will handle the play-by-play duties, with former NFL defensive lineman Jonathan Vilma joining him as an analyst and Megan Olivi as the sideline reporter.

Radio

Fans can listen to the radio broadcast on WFAN 101.9 FM. Bob Papa will be the play-by-play announcer, with Giants legends Car Banks and Howard Cross joining him as the analyst and sideline reporter.

Referee

Clete Blakeman will be the head official for Sunday's contest. Blakeman joined the NFL in the 2008 season, when he started as a field judge and served two years before getting the referee promotion in 2010.

The veteran official has served in nine postseason games, three conference championships and led the team that officiated Super Bowl L between the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos

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