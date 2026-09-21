Giants vs. Rams Inactives: Deonte Banks, Puka Nacua Out of Monday Night Football Clash

The New York Giants ’ and Los Angeles Rams’ starting lineups will be affected by injuries tonight and the absences in question could prove pivotal.

Giants starting cornerback Deonte Banks, who was listed as questionable with a calf injury, is inactive tonight. Banks, the No. 2 cornerback, suffered his injury in last week’s opener.

But Banks, who was limited Thursday, sat out Friday and Saturday.

How the Giants Could Address Banks’ Absence

New York Giants cornerback Colton Hood | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie cornerback Colton Hood will get the nod in Banks’ spot opposite Greg Newsome II, who was on the injury report with a rib issue but received no game designation.

Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson could also call on versatile defensive back Ar’Darius Washington to take on a larger role on defense. But Washington may be better suited to the slot, where starter Dru Phillips struggled last week.

The Giants' cornerback depth is already thin. Earlier this week, Paulson Adebo was placed on injured reserve with a knee ailment, joining second-year cornerback Korie Black, whom the team designated for return during the roster cut-down to 53 players.

The Giants signed Nikko Reed off the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice squad during the week for depth, and they also added Jaden Robinson to their practice squad.

The Giants' other inactive players are linebacker Micah McFadden (neck), tight end Thomas Fidone II, offensive lineman J.C. Davis, defensive lineman Bobby Jamison-Travis, defensive lineman Darius Alexander, and safety Jason Pinnock.

Rams Will Be Without Receiver Puka Nacua, Safety Kamren Kinchens

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Rams, receiver Puka Nacua (groin) is inactive. Nacua, listed as questionable on the Rams’ injury report this week, missed two practices due to the injury.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that Nacua’s injury is different and is not the same psoas injury that kept Nacua sidelined during the summer.

Nacua’s absence is a big break for the Giants because of their lack of depth at cornerback. Big Blue lacks a corner who can match up with Nacua, who varies his speed, which fools cornerbacks in coverage.

Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (hamstring) is also inactive tonight, having been declared out Saturday, and receiver Jordan Whittington (quadriceps), listed as doubtful, is another injury-related scratch.

Healthy scratches include quarterback Ty Simpson (emergency third quarterback), offensive lineman Bill Murray, and receiver C.J. Daniels.

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