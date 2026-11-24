Streaky. That's the best way to sum up the New York Giants ' offense in the 23-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Points were definitely left on the field, including on the second drive of the game, which went for a whopping minus-four yards after a defensive interception set the Giants up in Jaguars territory. New York settled for a field goal (made from the right hash!) to cap that drive.

Then in the second half, the offense had seven total drives, and three of them went for negative yardage, including the last of the third quarter and the first of the fourth. Four of those seven drives were four plays or fewer, which suggested the defense was getting gassed toward the end, when the Jaguars scored 12 points to bring the score much closer than it needed to be.

That said, there was the usual amount of good and bad from the offense this week. Let's jump into the evaluations.

Quarterbacks

J.J. McCarthy

This week wasn't one of McCarthy's best throwing games, but it was definitely a step or two in the right direction in learning how to lead an offense to victory against a difficult defense, once again without a running game.

If McCarthy had hit on just one of the deep balls to open receivers, this game would look entirely different.

That he overthrew every deep ball (except one) should tell him and his coaches that his deep ball needs work. He certainly has the arm strength, but the loft seems off. It's a work in progress.

His one good deep ball went to Malachi Fields and drew a 37-yard pass-interference call. McCarthy gets zero credit for those yards on the stat sheet, but that throw set up the team's first touchdown.

Early on, McCarthy looked like a rookie against the max blitz and took the game's lone sack on one of these.

One can blame these early struggles on being a young quarterback, but many veteran quarterbacks struggle with rushers in their face and having to speed up the internal clock under duress. It's not easy.

Fortunately, the Jaguars stopped sending the house, and the offense settled down. Though McCarthy didn't have great passing numbers overall (18-of-38 for 173 yards and one touchdown), he committed zero turnovers, unlike his counterpart, who threw for more than 300 yards and two interceptions.

McCarthy was the better quarterback out there even if he missed a bunch of throws.

Another big part of the win was McCarthy's scrambles. The four times he broke the pocket, he outran the defense for first downs. His seven runs for 33 yards included three kneel-downs. He also had a 29-yard scramble that was called back for a penalty.

With all the good and the not-so-good, McCarthy's biggest play was running down the fumble returner and finishing off the tackle himself. The defense held, and McCarthy's hustle and competitiveness shone through on this important tackle.

Though McCarthy did have a couple of big-time throws, a 35-yard dart to Isaiah Likely and an 8-yard TD throw to Malik Nabers, nothing was more clutch than the 19-yard layered throw to Fields with 3:02 left that got a much-needed first down.

This play set up his struggling offense to run out the clock, which it did. Kudos to McCarthy for gutting out this win against a very tough opponent.

Jameis Winston

Winston contributed with several tush-push snaps, including a 1-yard touchdown run. On one of these alignments, the coaches backed off and called a pass instead, and it should have been a touchdown.

The coaches schemed Likely wide open, and Winston hit him right in the hands, but the formerly sure-handed tight end dropped it. Thus, Winston finished the day with three carries for five yards and 0-for-1 through the air.

Running Backs

Cam Skattebo

Skattebo once again struggled to find running room, but the blocking wasn't the only problem. A running back needs to make a defender miss occasionally; Skattebo doesn't. A running back needs to outrun a linebacker in space; Skattebo cannot do this.

He is a battering ram who can force missed tackles while he seeks contact. The problem with seeking contact is that defenses have become very adept at punching out the ball.

Since Skattebo is always finding contact, he's often getting punched in the back. That's what happened this week when Skattebo's third-quarter fumble nearly turned a comfortable lead into a close game and gave the Jaguars hope.

Later, the coaches finally found two runs that gave Skattebo a running start between the tackles, which he turned into 5 and 6 yards and the game-ending first down.

Skattebo otherwise played a positive game, with stellar blitz pickups and three catches for 14 yards out of the backfield. However, if you're not going to make any big plays out there, you'd better not be making any big plays for the opposition either.

Devin Singletary

The veteran played roughly 12 to 15 rotation snaps, and his two touches produced 10 yards.

Singletary remains very reliable and will play this role the rest of this season, but this team needs to get a whole lot more dynamic in the running back room if it wants to compete with the big boys.

Receivers

Malik Nabers

The saga of the team's WR1 continues, with plenty of pluses and a couple of negatives.

He had another drop when a short sideline completion was overturned on replay after he lazily let the ball move when he went to the ground untouched.

Fortunately for Nabers, the coaches called his number on the very next play, on the same sideline comeback route, which he caught for 11 yards and a first down.

He followed that up with a pretty route in the end zone to score the team's second touchdown, an 8-yarder that gave the Giants a 17-6 lead.

When the offense couldn't get a running game going, it went to the short pass route, running Nabers into those hitches for short but positive gains.

He finished with seven catches for 55 yards (7.9 per catch), but only one long gain of 11 yards.

We didn't like Jameis Winston having to calm down a visibly upset Nabers on the sideline, or Nabers failing to run down the fumble returner, peeling away and giving up when the play was still very much in doubt.

That was a bad look, leaving his quarterback to make the tackle without hustling into the play.

Malachi Fields

Nov 22, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields (88) gains yards after catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rookie came up big on a couple more plays, as he seems to do every week. His first-quarter contested fly pattern drew a 37-yard pass-interference penalty, and Fields still almost came down with the ball in the end zone.

Regardless, the play set up the offense's first score. Fields then came through with a huge, late-game 19-yard deep middle catch between the linebacker and safety levels. His route was perfect, and his hands were as reliable as ever.

Fields' positive blocking included a resounding block on the tush-push finish and several in-space blocks during those J.J. McCarthy scrambles.

Fields finished with two catches for 25 yards on the day as he continues to be a receiver you cannot go to sleep on.

Darnell Mooney

The frustrations for this poor veteran receiver continue unabated, as week after week he is the victim of some of the worst misses by whoever is playing quarterback, despite getting himself open quite often.

He had three balls sail over his head when he got himself open deep. On his best route of the day, he burst wide open into a deep out area after a series of breathtaking moves, but McCarthy threw the ball too soon from a clean pocket, and it fell to the turf well out of Mooney's reach.

A penalty called back Mooney's lone 7-yard catch. On the stat sheet, an incomplete deep middle seemed attached to every mention of Mooney's name. He finished with zero catches on five targets.

Jalin Hyatt

The receiver caught his first ball of the 2026 season, a 4-yard hitch on a second-half 3rd-and-4. Though Hyatt bobbled the catch before reeling in the short throw, he got the benefit of the doubt on the first-down mark.

Also of note, despite his limited snaps, Hyatt had a deep hitch-and-go route that was well-defended, but to his credit, he went up and fought for the ball.

This is a significant development, as making an effort has never been a Hyatt specialty. Perhaps things are changing.

Xavier Gipson

Getting a surprise second-half snap, Gipson was the offense's primary receiver on a rollout that ended when he scooped up the low throw off the turf for 6 yards.

Gipson spent the entire summer with the Giants and obviously made enough of an impression for the coaches to incorporate him into the game plan, despite being signed off the Eagles' practice squad this week.

Tight Ends

Isaiah Likely

Nov 22, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars Kaevon Merriweather (26) makes a tackle on New York Giants Isaiah Likely (9) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Likely was limited to one catch, but it was a big one.

After an illegal formation negated an early 13-yard catch and he dropped a red-zone throw right in his hands in the end zone, Likely exploded on the offense's first drive of the second half with a neat deep middle route, snaring the throw and turning it into a big 35-yard gain.

That was the extent of Likely's impact in the passing game.

We don't often mention a Likely block, but he threw a solid lead run block on one of the offense's few positive running plays, a 10-yard gain.

Theo Johnson

Johnson's blocking wasn't the best (he was forced to the edge by an outside linebacker for a 3-yard loss early on), but in the third quarter, on 3rd-and-5, he made a big 15-yard catch on a crossing pattern, showing good hands on the well-thrown ball.

Alas, on the very next play, the Giants fumbled, and the offense soon descended into a stumbling, bumbling mess.

Chris Manhertz

New York Giants tight end Chris Manhertz (85) says hi to fans before a week 11 NFL football game between New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Showing why the coaches trust Manhertz in a blocking role over Johnson, Manhertz's blocking was consistently positive on the edge as he matched physicality with physicality throughout.

His block was the most important on Skattebo's 6-yard gain for the game-ending first down, as it was on the previous down's 5-yard Skattebo gain.

Most surprising was Manhertz's number being called on a second-quarter play-action pass that gained 14 yards to the Jaguars' 8-yard line.

The offense would score a touchdown shortly thereafter, stunning a Jaguars defense that had just been beaten by the blocking tight end's first catch of the year.

Patrick Ricard

Some of Sunday's best hits came from Ricard in his lead-blocking role, but most importantly, the coaches ran behind Ricard (and Manhertz) on the offense's last two runs to run out the clock.

That's something we need to remember, as we think the physicality of both veteran blockers needs to be exploited a bit more often.

Offensive Line

Andrew Thomas

Nov 22, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) and cornerback Dru Phillips (22) stand for the national anthem before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas completely swallowed up his edge on the pass block and was also a positive performer in the run game with his power down-blocking.

He was easily the O-line's best performer, even if he seemed to labor at times as the game went on.

Jermaine Eluemunor

The veteran had another solid game on the pass block, but his man got just enough penetration to affect two of J.J. McCarthy's throws.

Eluemunor had a handful of positive run blocks but just as many, if not more, ineffective ones.

Jon Runyan

Though Runyan was pretty much a non-factor in the run game (the Jaguars' D-line and linebackers are top-shelf performers), he was solid in pass protection.

The Jaguars' only pass-rushing success came when they sent more rushers than the O-line could block.

Runyan's experience keeps him from panicking when the overloads come, so he was a positive presence when the blitzes came.

Francis Mauigoa

Every week, opposing defenses send their overload blitzes right at this rookie's gap. When he obediently slides inside to double-team against a defensive tackle, he leaves his gap wide open for the free-running blitzer.

With experience, he will learn to slide off of the double-team and anticipate his gap being attacked. Until he proves that he's ready, the coaches can't trust him to handle that reaction, and so they keep it simple.

Mauigoa's lone flag was a holding penalty on a pass play that brought back a huge scramble gain. We thought it was an iffy call, as the rookie kept his hands inside his man's pads and survived the resulting bull rush.

If this is going to get called every week on every bull rush, then chaos will result. We thought the rookie handled this situation well, but apparently not well enough.

Bryan Hudson

We thought Hudson struggled in the run-blocking game, as his double-teams were slow to disengage and his drive blocks created zero push. He also scrambled around a bit too much trying to defend against the Jaguars' numerous inside stunts.

Hudson was also called for a huge fourth-quarter unnecessary roughness penalty when he joined a pile late, though still well before the whistle blew. He hit the Jaguars defender too hard.

Only one of the many officials around the play threw the flag, and it could have been picked up, but the crew chose not to.

Overall, it looks like Hudson is struggling with his calls and decision-making, especially in the running game, where space just isn't being created.

We sometimes wonder if the coaches might go back to John Michael Schmitz, but then again, he has three years of starting experience. However, Schmitz can't even get on the field to block for extra points these days, as he is often the only active player who doesn't see the field at all.

Aaron Stinnie

Getting his number called on several tush pushes and short-yardage snaps, Stinnie was stellar at the goal line, consistently creating room with his solo blocking.

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