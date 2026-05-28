3 Other Free-agent Receivers the Giants Could Target Amid Malik Nabers Injury Uncertainty

Until more clarity is reached on New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers’s potential return date, there will continue to be a debate regarding whether the Giants should roll with what they have on the roster or add to the group.

Head coach John Harbaugh seems inclined at the moment to take the former path, at least when questions about a potential reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. come up.

While Harbaugh has not shut the door on Beckham’s return, such a decision doesn’t sound like it will be made until the team is midway through training camp at the earliest.

That said, Beckham is not the only free-agent receiver out there who could potentially help the Giants if Nabers isn’t going to be ready for a while and the Giants decide they need veteran help.

Here are three possibilities…

Brandin Cooks

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

He might not be the big-name signing that fans crave, but Brandin Cooks has shown that he can still be productive at this point in his career.

The veteran wideout stepped up for a depleted Buffalo Bills team late last season, totaling over 170 yards across his final three games.

Cooks can play in the slot or out wide, making him an ideal depth piece for a Giants group in need of help. At a projected cost of just around $3 million per year , there wouldn't be much risk to this signing.

Deebo Samuel

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Deebo Samuel may not be a traditional wide receiver, but he could fit seamlessly in Matt Nagy's quick-game system. He thrives with the ball in his hands (he's averaged nine yards after catch per reception throughout his career) and would be an excellent target for Jaxson Dart on RPOs.

The 30-year-old ran almost two-thirds of his routes from the slot last season. He would challenge Darnell Mooney and Gunner Olszewski, among others, for a spot as a slot receiver.

Samuel has a projected market value of $15.8 million per year, according to Spotrac , which is clearly too rich for a Giants team that already has $39.154 million , or 12.04% of their cap, tied up in the position.

Sterling Shepard

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

So long as we’re talking about reunions with former Giants receivers, what about Sterling Shepard?

The Giants said goodbye to Shepard, their second-round pick in 2016, after the 2023 season, the receiver moving on to the Bucs for two seasons.

Shepard was fairly productive for the Bucs. In 27 games, he caught 71 passes for 705 yards (9.9 average) and two touchdowns.

At a projected market rate of $3.3 million for one season, Shepard, who could give the Giants snaps in the slot and on the outside, could be a better value for the Giants should they feel a need for additional help.

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