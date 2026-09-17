Jaxson Dart Is Ready to Face a Legend in Aaron Donald

As New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart savors the final spoils of his team’s Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, he remains aware that his toughest test to date may be just days away.

Coming off what many consider his best start as an NFL quarterback, Dart faces the unenviable task of leading the Giants into SoFi Stadium for a Week 2 showdown with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

Though the glitz and glamour of Hollywood are expected to illuminate this prime-time matchup, the brightest spotlight is likely to fall on Dart and New York’s offense and their ability to neutralize eight-time All-Pro defensive end Aaron Donald.

Multiple reports say the 35-year-old Rams’ icon is expected to make his long-awaited return to the gridiron this weekend. Donald, who initially retired following the 2023 season, signed a one-year, $20 million contract in late August to make his comeback official.

For Dart, facing a veritable legend adds another layer of intrigue to what already promises to be a challenging matchup for Big Blue.

“I mean, for the longest time that I can remember, he's one of the most dominant players that I've watched,” Dart told reporters earlier this week.

“So, getting the chance to go out there and compete against him, it's going to be really cool just to be on the same field as him. He's a great player, and I've heard that he's kept himself in really good shape. So, it's going to be a great competition.”

Jaxson Dart Leads an Exciting Giants Offense

Sep 13, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) drops back to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite not taking an NFL snap since the Rams’ 24-23 playoff loss to the Detroit Lions in Jan. 2024, Donald continues to instill fear in opposing offenses with the mere mention of his name.

The all-but-certain Hall of Fame defender was a Super Bowl Champion with Los Angeles in 2021 and was named Defensive Player of the Year a record three times. Unsurprisingly, Donald is considered one of the greatest defensive players of all time — a point Dart did not miss.

“I mean, I think the number speaks for itself,” said the Giants’ starting quarterback. “But the real impact on the game from just a game plan standpoint, there are countless clips of putting three offensive linemen on him and still being able to make a play. So, he's an unbelievable player and has had an unbelievable career.”

Still, Dart and the Giants offense have every right to be confident heading into Week 2. The 23-year-old went 23 of 29 with 230 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 54 yards in the victory effort against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.

Tight end Isaiah Likely caught all eight of his targets for 78 yards and two touchdowns, while receiver Malik Nabers — who returned from a torn ACL suffered in Week 4 of last season — impressively caught six passes for 69 yards.

To disrupt the Rams’ pass rush, Dart and the Giants will need to keep their opponents’ front seven on their heels. Despite his unquestioned prowess, Donald is unlikely to be in prime game shape.

Coupled with the absence of new Rams rusher seven-time All-Pro Myles Garrett (who recently landed on injured reserve due to knee surgery), the Giants’ offense could find success with an unrelenting, rapid-attack strategy.

If Dart gets similar or greater production from his offensive line, the Giants could be headed for their first 2-0 start since 2022 — even with Donald officially back in the Rams’ fold.

“It's going to be a great test for our team,” Dart said. “The players that they have on their team are some really, really good guys.

“So, we believe that we have really good guys too. So, just going out there, competing, trying to execute at the highest level. I think that when you have two teams that have great talent, it's going to come down to execution.”

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