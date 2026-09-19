Isaiah Likely Looks Like the Giants' Missing No. 2 Target

Fans have had to hope for the best when it comes to recent New York Giants pass-catching acquisitions. And understandably, there was some mystery surrounding tight end Isaiah Likely because of his limited starting experience, but after Week 1, it appears the team has a genuine No. 2 target.

While the returning Malik Nabers got his NFL regular-season legs back underneath him, Big Blue's new tight end repeatedly plunged the dagger into the visiting Dallas Cowboys. He totaled eight receptions on eight targets for 78 yards and two touchdowns, earning praise from media outlets around the country.

Daniel Popper of The Athletic included Likely as one of the best offseason additions coming out of Week 1, and rightly so.

Aside from Kenneth Walker III, there was arguably no skill-position player debuting on a new team who impressed more than the former Baltimore Ravens tight end, who has dramatically raised the Big Blue offense's ceiling.

Isaiah Likely did so much for the NY Giants

Sep 13, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (9) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Likely made an impact in nearly every aspect he could. The 2022 fourth-round draft pick exploited matchups all around the field , going a perfect 4-of-4 on short routes (depth between 0 and 9 yards), amassing 31 yards in intermediate situations and even snagging a 15-yard catch on a deep route.

Additionally, Likely made positive contributions as a pass- and run-blocker. Chase Daniel of ESPN was among those who thought that offensive coordinator and Andy Reid disciple Matt Nagy would employ the 6-foot-4, 241-pounder in the same way the Kansas City Chiefs deployed a prime Travis Kelce. He was right on Sunday.

It is important to acknowledge how negligent the Dallas secondary was during Sunday Night Football. Likely may not get the same space or volume against better defenses, but he should remain a steady playmaker for much of the season.

With sure hands and smooth route-running, the 26-year-old just needs a healthy target share to prove himself. He did so last Sunday and should only build more trust with quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The Giants have horribly whiffed on offensive free agency signings in the last decade (receivers Kenny Golladay and Golden Tate induced many groans across the Meadowlands) but Likely is poised to reverse the trend.

There are several individuals who represent ongoing change in Giants land, and although fans will naturally highlight head coach John Harbaugh, No. 9 should sit near the top of the list.

If Likely can parlay this grand debut into routine production, then the $26 million guaranteed the Giants committed to him in March will be a huge bargain.

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