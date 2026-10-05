Jameis Winston, Giants "Found a Way" Against Cardinals as QB Chatter Swirls

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston has seen enough during his 12 years in the NFL to know that nothing should ever be taken for granted.

Despite playing every snap at the position since incumbent starter Jaxson Dart's season-ending knee injury in Week 2, Winston's future as Big Blue's QB1 has drawn plenty of speculation. After all, he and the Giants were about to enter Week 4 having failed to score a touchdown in either of their last two games.

Moreover, the 32-year-old's job security was called into even greater question after the Giants acquired quarterback J.J. McCarthy in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 28.

Still, Winston remained confident that the tide could be turned with a solid performance in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium. Though his showing displayed both the "bad" and the "ugly" aspects of his game, his "good" was enough to help New York win 36-24.

Winston finished 18 of 29 for 250 yards, throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions as the Giants improved to 3-1 for the first time since 2022. After the game, he was less concerned about staking his claim to the job and more focused on praising the legions of Giants fans in attendance for their support.

"Every week I go in and prepare to be my very best," Winston told reporters after the game. "And I'm just happy we were able to go out there and apply it and pull out a win for our fans today.

"It means a lot to us because the fans are a big part of this entire organization," he continued. "Without their support, without their commitment to coming to the games and being loud … we wouldn't be here. We love that. That's what we do this for.

"That's why you want to win games, because of that vibrational frequency, it's beautiful when you say the Giants find a way, and so far we have been finding a way, and I'm so proud of our team for doing that. And I think it's definitely because of our fans."

Giants, Winston Found a Way to Win

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) looks to pass under pressure from Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To say that New York found "a way" to win in Week 4 might be an understatement. The Giants' defense withstood a last-gasp effort from the Cardinals on fourth-and-goal from the Giants' 4-yard line with just seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Cornerback Deonte Banks intercepted Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett and returned it 98 yards, lifting New York to victory.

Given the circumstances, Winston wisely shared some gratitude with his teammate for not only securing the win but also improving his chances of keeping the starting job.

"To see Tae (Banks), man, someone who has faced his trials, man, but still finds a way to persevere," Winston said. "And for that to happen to him, and for him to finish in the end zone with that ball, I was so proud of him."

With a Week 5 showdown against the Washington Commanders fast approaching, Winston is preparing to lead his team as its starting quarterback.

No matter what comes his way, the 12-year veteran knows his focus must stay on what he can control. His Week 4 performance was far from perfect. However, he is determined to build on the improvements he made as he hopes to keep New York in sole possession of first place in the NFC East.

Until then, Winston will take it one day at a time.

"I'm just grateful for the opportunity I have now," Winston said. "And right now, I get to smile and say I'm the starting quarterback for the New York Football Giants. So, what I would love is winning games with my team and being the best I can be. And I feel like that, man, I'm heating up and I'm starting to get better, better, and better."

"Last week, I was questioning if I could even throw," he added. "This week, I've got people talking about the Jameis Winston experience again. So I'm still curious, and I'm inspired to be the best me every single day. And that alone pushes me. Not another man, not another teammate, just my desire to be what I would love."

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