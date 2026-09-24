Jameis Winston Embraces the Moment as Giants' New Starting Quarterback

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston is no stranger to being at the top of his positional depth chart.

In fact, the 32-year-old has started 89 of the 109 games he has appeared in over his 12-year NFL career. After incumbent starter Jaxson Dart’s season-ending knee injury , Winston will once again be called upon to take the first snap of the club’s Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium.

While scores of Giants fans are lamenting the prospect of another “lost season,” Winston remains confident in his preparation for the daunting task at hand.

“This is what I've always dreamed of, to be a starting quarterback,” Winston said as the Giants kicked off Week 3 preparations. “Obviously, my respect and gratitude are going to be with Jaxson, but at the same time, this is what I dream of. I dream of being what I am right now and executing at a high level.

“I'm happy to go out there and represent Jaxson and the New York Football Giants,” he added.

Saying Winston has seen it all on a football field might be an understatement. As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starter, he experienced the ecstasy of leading the NFL in passing yards (5,109 in 2019) while setting a career-high with 33 touchdown passes. Of course, there was also the agony of throwing an eye-opening 30 interceptions — ironically in the same season.

Through it all, the Florida State product has remained confident in his ability to perform his duties when needed.

Whether it was seeing playoff action with the New Orleans Saints in 2020, or starting 12 games for the Cleveland Browns in 2024, Winston’s football journey has brought him to East Rutherford as Dart’s understudy — one with both the skill and experience to keep the Giants’ ship sailing in the right direction.

For Winston, it will be just another day at the office.

“I just think execution and preparation are the same,” Winston said. “You keep on preparing the best you can and go out there, and I have to execute better, and I am going to execute better. But focusing on one play at a time, one rep at a time, giving it all out for the guys.”

"Be Good or Be Gone"

Sep 21, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Giants fans will not hesitate to let Winston know that he now controls the fate of one of the NFL’s marquee franchises for the remainder of the season.

In his relief of Dart in Week 2, the veteran quarterback looked to be out of sorts for much of the game. He ultimately completed only 11-of-27 passes for 111 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception in the 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Given his new role as the Giants’ full-time starter, Winston is expected to improve significantly if New York is to remain competitive — a point head coach John Harbaugh strongly agrees with.

“Jameis has been practicing every day; he's taken reps. He knows the offense,” Harbaugh said of his new starting quarterback. “He's been in every single meeting. He's been engaged every step of the way with everything we're doing.

"He can throw it — he's a big, strong passing quarterback,” he added regarding Winston’s skill set. “He can throw the ball. Everybody that follows football has seen him play. His strengths are evident. That's what you build around."

In keeping with Harbaugh’s sentiments, both the Giants and Winston must begin the “building” process immediately.

Fortunately for both sides, he already has a great deal of familiarity with his teammates on offense. With Dart in concussion protocol last season, Winston made two starts, completing 56.1 percent of his passes for 567 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Though both games ultimately resulted in losses, Winston played well enough to keep his team competitive. To do so again this season, he realizes that the only way to “convince” his team of their potential is to lead by example on the field.

“The ‘convince’ factor is through example, through earned respect, earned trust,” Winston said.

“I'm grateful that I have the teammates that I have. In training camp, I earned a lot of respect from the guys. Last year, and since I've been here, I've taken pride in being a servant leader. So, relationally, we're already there. Again, just the role is different, and I'm so grateful for it.

“I am very confident in my ability to execute with precision and to lead the New York Football Giants to victories,” he said. “Very confident in that!”

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