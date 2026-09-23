Giants QB Options: Who Could Back Up Jameis Winston After Jaxson Dart's Injury?

The New York Giants appear to be facing life without their starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

The Giants have learned that second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered a severe knee injury during the club’s 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2. While a formal timetable for his return has yet to be confirmed, multiple reports indicate Dart will miss significant time — perhaps as much as the remainder of the season.

With just over 11 minutes remaining in the first quarter during the prime-time matchup at SoFi Stadium, Dart left the field after absorbing a hit that caused him to land awkwardly on his left leg. He did not return.

Initial reports indicated that the 23-year-old had suffered an MCL sprain and was estimated to miss a few weeks. However, subsequent X-rays and tests have revealed a more serious injury, sidelining Dart indefinitely.

With their Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sept. 27 from MetLife Stadium, the Giants now face the unenviable task of replacing Dart’s athleticism, speed, and pocket presence in their lineup.

While backup Jameis Winston — who struggled mightily in relief of Dart on Monday night — is expected to get the starting job, here is a look at a handful of players who may become notable options to help run offensive coordinator Matt Nagy’s offense.

Jake Haener

Aug 28, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jake Haener (2) throws a pass during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Haener, already on the practice squad and expected to be signed to the 53-man roster before the next game, entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He made one start for the Saints in 2024, completing four of 10 passes in an eventual loss to the Washington Commanders.

Since that time, he became a mainstay on the Saints' practice squad before signing with the Giants in mid-August.

Despite being waived during final roster cuts this summer, Haener has served as New York’s scout team quarterback and is the most likely of these options to earn promotion to the 53-man roster.

Though his skill set does not leap off the page, his familiarity with the coaches, players, and organization makes him a logical fit in New York’s plans at the position.

Brandon Allen

New York Giants quarterback Brandon Allen (12) throws the ball during a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Aug 28, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Haener has the inside track to becoming New York’s QB2, then Allen may be the frontrunner for the practice squad spot.

The 34-year-old spent the summer with the Giants before being released during final roster cuts in late August. In three preseason games with New York, he went 26-of-38 for 224 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

Allen, a six-year NFL veteran, has completed 56.7 percent of his passes for 1,882 yards and 11 touchdowns during his career. For five of his six seasons, he has been coached by Giants quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan — most recently spending last season with the Tennessee Titans as the backup to Cam Ward.

His sound working relationship with Callahan could make him an alluring third option.

Joe Milton III

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III (10) looks to pass against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Known for his strong arm and playmaking speed, Milton spent most of his 2024 rookie season as the New England Patriots’ third-string quarterback behind Drake Maye and Jacoby Brissett.

However, he did see extensive action in his in-game debut in Week 18. In a 23-16 victory over the Buffalo Bills, Milton completed 22-of-29 passes for 241 yards and one touchdown. He also carried the ball 10 times for 16 yards and one rushing score while relieving starter Drake Maye in the first quarter.

In April 2025, Milton was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a fifth-round draft selection, when New England committed their full-time efforts to Maye.

Despite yet to make an NFL start, he has completed 69.8 percent of his passes for 424 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions, while adding 66 yards and a score on 15 carries in five games.

Poaching a player from a bitter division rival’s practice squad makes Milton one of the most intriguing options for the Giants.

Jimmy Garoppolo

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) warms up before a NFL International Series game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If coach John Harbaugh wants a more experienced arm, he may be wise to give Garoppolo a look. The 34-year-old gained a great deal of knowledge while serving as Tom Brady’s backup from 2014-17 with the New England Patriots — a team with which he won two Super Bowls.

As a starter with the San Francisco 49ers, he had his best season as a pro in 2019 while leading his club to a spot in Super Bowl LVI.

Garoppolo boasts a career record of 43-21 in 64 starts and has completed 67.4 percent of his career passes for 15,828 yards, 96 touchdowns, and 52 interceptions. His presence within the pocket, combined with his ability to protect the football, could make him a battle-tested option to back up Winston.

Jake Browning

Oct 12, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) takes to the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Browning remains a free agent after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in late August. As a longtime reserve with the Cincinnati Bengals, Harbaugh knows the 30-year-old’s skill set well. Browning also brings a sharpened skill set, having served as backup to Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow.

Browning’s best season as a pro came in 2023, when he completed 70.4 percent of his passes for 1,936 yards and 12 touchdowns, while adding 27 carries for 127 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Though he projects as a solid reserve behind Winston, Browning has enough experience as a dual-threat NFL starter to be effective in Nagy’s offense.

Bailey Zappe

Aug 28, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Bailey Zappe (11) is tackled by New York Giants linebacker Khalid Kareem (54) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From Week 4 through Week 7 in 2022, a feeling of ‘Zappe Fever' gripped New England Patriots Nation as the rookie won his first two starts as an NFL quarterback, replacing then-injured top option, Mac Jones. Zappe once again took the reins as the Patriots’ starter in 2023, completing 63 percent of his passes for 1,272 yards, six touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Since the Patriots released him in August 2024, Zappe has yet to recapture the confidence and playmaking ability that made him a fan favorite in Foxborough. Zappe’s most recent run came this summer as a member of the New York Jets practice squad — one that ended with his release on Sept. 22.

Perhaps his time with Nagy on the Kansas City Chiefs scout team could give him an edge in the competition for a spot on the Giants’ roster as a reserve option.

Josh Johnson

Aug 28, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Josh Johnson (11) throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age appears to matter little to Johnson, who currently resides on the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad. Johnson has played for 14 different NFL teams during his career. Adding a 15th team to the list may be an option only for Harbaugh — who coached the 40-year-old during three previous stays with the Baltimore Ravens.

Johnson has seen it all on the field, completing 58.7 percent of his passes for 2,669 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has also run for 481 yards and two scores on the ground.

While Johnson may not be a long-term option for New York, his experience playing for Harbaugh could land him on the blue side of MetLife Stadium in the coming days.

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