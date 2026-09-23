Giants QB Jaxson Dart Reportedly Avoided Torn ACL, But New Update Isn't Much Better

In what may be the tiniest sliver of good news for New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the second-year signal-caller did not tear his ACL in his left knee.

But that doesn’t mean Dart's immediate prognosis is any better.

From @gmfb: Medical evaluations and consultations continue on #Giants QB Jaxson Dart’s knee. It’s not a torn ACL but it’s a significant injury with a season-ending timeline on the table. pic.twitter.com/nV2UMk3MED — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 23, 2026

“Ian Rapoport and I were both told yesterday that this is not an ACL,” Garafolo said. “But the MRI did tell a different story from what the Giants were initially expecting. There is more damage than what the evaluations on site showed.”

Head coach John Harbaugh declined to offer specifics on Dart’s immediate status, saying there was a timeline without going into detail.

That timeline likely means Dart is consulting with various medical professionals about his options, including the fastest way to return to the field without jeopardizing his long-term NFL future.

According to Garafolo, none of Dart's potential timelines are “very good,” which casts a dark shadow over the quarterback’s return for the season.

It’s Jameis Winston’s Show Now

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For now, the Giants will turn to Jameis Winston to lead the offense. Winston is coming off one of his worst showings as a Giant, going 11-of-27 for 111 yards and one interception.

And while the coaches might preach “next man up,” a notable difference between the two quarterbacks will likely affect how the offense builds its game plan moving forward.

Dart’s mobility and speed made him a rushing threat, giving the offense another dimension and forcing opposing defenses to account for him on any given play.

Winston, on the other hand, is more of a traditional pocket passer who doesn’t have the mobility and elusiveness Dart offers in RPOs.

That means the designed runs in the Giants' playbook could be significantly reduced, if not eliminated, with Winston in the saddle.

Winston has a cannon for an arm, which could mean the Giants shift to more of a downfield passing offense.

But there is another caveat: the status of the receivers and their ability to get deep, most notably Malik Nabers, who is not only shaking off rust from his ACL injury, but is now believed to be dealing with a shoulder injury.

The Giants return to practice today, with offensive coordinator Matt Nagy set to speak to the media on Thursday. He won’t necessarily unveil his plan for the next game. Still, it will be interesting to hear what he has to say about the challenges Dart’s injury poses in keeping the team competitive.

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