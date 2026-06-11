Why Giants Sixth-Round OL Pick J.C. Davis Faces Long Odds to Make the Roster

The New York Giants , in general, have not had much success with Day 3 offensive linemen in recent years.

That changed last year with the selection of Marcus Mbow, a fifth-round pick who put together a promising rookie campaign. This year, the team is hoping that its selection of JC Davis in the sixth round makes it two-for-two

There is reason for optimism, too. Unlike many offensive linemen who have a slow burn to their collegiate career, Davis has been a valuable starter from the moment he hit college.

He was a first-team all-conference selection at Contra Costa College, which earned him a scholarship to New Mexico, where he would make 24 starts at left tackle over the next two seasons, culminating with him earning first-team all-conference in his second season.

From there, he transferred to Illinois and immediately established himself as the starting left tackle for the next two seasons.

His ability to play on the left side can't be questioned. With his extensive experience, he backs it up with a lot of snaps, and his long arms help him overcome any slight athletic deficiencies he may have.

At the pro level, he will be a natural fill-in on the left side. However, what could really help him cement himself as a member of the team is showing that same ability on the right side.

JC DAVIS, OT

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 335 lbs.

Exp.: R

School: Illinois

How Acquired: D6-26

2025 in Review

JC Davis spent the 2025 season putting a cap on what has been a decorated collegiate career.

He was named an All-Big Ten selection for the second straight year, this time garnering first-team accolades after being named third-team in 2024. He started 12 games at left tackle, bringing his total to 25 starts over his two seasons with Illinois.

He was on the Outland Trophy watch list in 2025 and was even named a fourth-team All-American by Phil Steele. Davis proved extremely difficult to beat for many of the Big Ten's highly talented, experienced defensive ends and edge rushers.

He kicked off a stellar final season by participating in the Cheez-It Bowl against South Carolina.

During the game, he did not allow a single pressure from the 14th-ranked team in the country, and they possessed several highly talented speed rushers that Davis neutralized en route to an Illinois win.

That was his true breakout moment, which led to his success throughout his final season, when he was ranked third among offensive tackles by PFF.

During Senior Bowl practices, Davis continued to show his versatility by lining up not only at tackle but at guard as well. He was one of the standout performers throughout the week. He was also invited to participate in the 2026 NFL Combine.

Contract/Cap Info

According to Spotrac, Davis signed a four-year, 4.67 million rookie contract with Big Blue. That includes a nearly $289,000 signing bonus, which is the only guaranteed money on the contract.

Davis is set to make over $1.15 million per year over the next four seasons. His contract cap hit will be $957,000, and his dead cap value will be nearly $289,000. His base salary will increase from $855,000 in year one to over 1.2 million in the final season of his rookie deal.

2026 Preview

The Giants' starters are set. Davis also has to navigate guys like Marcus Mbow, who emerged as a high-quality swing tackle in 2025 and made starts at both left and right tackle.

The positives for Davis are that he's a natural on the left side and Bo is a natural on the right side, so they could both end up being the built-in backups to Thomas and Eluemunor. However, that means the team would need to carry four tackles, which they normally do not do.

He will also have to deal with the massive amount of depth on the interior of the offensive line. The Giants may want to keep more interior guys because a player like Mbow can be a quality replacement on both the left and right sides.

Massive linemen like Evan Neal and Daniel Faalele will be factors in whatever capacity they are needed. Both are expected to play guard, but they also have experience playing tackle.

Making this final New York Giants roster may be a feat too difficult for Davis to pull off, not because he's not talented enough, but because of the numbers game, so I would expect him to get cut.

However, he could be a prime candidate to bring back on the practice squad if he does not get scooped up by another team, as you would want to keep developing him for the future.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.