Giants Free Agency: Is Jihad Ward's Cryptic Instagram Post a Hint He's Coming Back?

Is “Haddy” coming home?

Defensive lineman Jihad Ward, one of the more interesting players in the locker room but also one who was quietly productive in his two seasons with Big Blue, dropped what some have interpreted as a big hint suggesting that he might be the guy that general manager Joe Schoen referred to when he expressed hope of signing a defensive lineman next week.

Ward posted a highlight video of his time in a Giants uniform on his Instagram account and a follow-up post that said: “Its [sic] time.”

Ward, 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, fits in as a classic defensive end and has a prior history with both the Giants head coach, when the two were in Baltimore, and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, for whom Ward played in Tennessee last season.

During his time with the Giants, Ward appeared in 34 games with 20 starts and racked up 8.0 sacks, 67 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 22 quarterback hits while playing for defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

Ward signed with the Titans last year after Lorenzo Carter (another former Giants player) unexpectedly retired.

In Ward's one season with Wilson, the Titans defensive coordinator, he appeared in 17 games with 12 starts and had 5.0 sacks, 31 tackles and 22 quarterback hits, proving that there is still sufficient gas left in his 32-year-old tank.

Ward, whose other NFL stops include the Raiders, Colts, Jaguars, and Vikings, thrived in stunts and twists designed to create pressure in pass-rushing situations. He can also play as a stand-up outside linebacker, a role he performed during his time with the Giants.

In addition to his pass-rushing ability, Ward has historically been a solid presence against the run, an area of focus for the Giants in the upcoming season.

Per PFF data, Ward has a career 8.4% tackle rate in run defense snaps, having posted 29 career tackles for loss when playing the run.

Ward has 109 career stops , having posted double digits in that category in four of his last five seasons. If he were to join the Giants, it would likely be a one-year deal for him to join the defensive front in a rotational role.

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