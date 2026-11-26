New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy is feeling exceptionally thankful this holiday season.

As Americans from coast to coast celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, the 23-year-old is expressing some extra gratitude for the turn of events that swept him from the Land of 10,000 Lakes to the blue side of the Meadowlands.

After all, this change of scenery made him the Giants' starting quarterback.

For McCarthy, however, it was simply the chance to play a part in what could be a special season for Big Blue.

"The thing that I'm so grateful for is just to be a piece of the puzzle, of this puzzle," McCarthy said.

"Just being able to kind of smoothly implement myself into this culture and what (Head) Coach (John) Harbaugh has as his vision for our team, week in and week out, I'm just so blessed to be a part of it."

After losing incumbent starter Jaxson Dart to a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, the Giants sent a 2027 fifth-round draft pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for McCarthy, hoping to strengthen a thin quarterback room.

That trade began a journey that put the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft in the driver's seat of coordinator Matt Nagy's offense.

Since taking over for 12-year veteran Jameis Winston in Week 6, McCarthy has completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 1,088 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in six appearances.

McCarthy has quickly grasped the playbook and shown sound leadership both on the field and in the locker room. Despite his 3-1 record as New York's starter, the 6-foot-3, 219-pound quarterback has occasionally struggled with accuracy.

J.J. McCarthy Feels At Home with the New York Giants

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) and New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) during a week 6 NFL football game between New York Giants and New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Though his output has been far from perfect, McCarthy remains driven by a burning desire to succeed. While he may be best suited to an offense built on zone reads, designed runs, and RPO packages, the Michigan product has also shown his prowess in the deep passing game.

Because McCarthy's skills are similar to Dart's, the Giants have been able to use some of the plays originally designed for New York's opening-day starter. To date, that has meant more ups than downs for Nagy's offense.

Still, McCarthy credits much of his success to his comfort in his new surroundings. After a tumultuous stay in Minnesota, the La Grange Park, Illinois, native has found a home in both the Empire and Garden states.

Based on his recent comments, McCarthy hopes to remain in the "New York Groove" for quite some time.

"New York City, New Jersey, absolutely so grateful to just be a citizen here and be able to engulf myself in the culture of this city and this place and just absolutely love it," McCarthy said.

"I think the blue-collar, hardworking people that you just see left and right, you know exactly where you stand with every single person that you come across," he added.

"That means a lot to me. It's a passionate state. It's a passionate fan base. Having that edge as a team is truly impactful. I'm excited to see them keep showing up and showing out.

"Everyone wants to see us succeed, and that's exactly where you want to be. Everyone's been so nice and welcoming since I've been here, and I] can't thank them enough for just making it feel like home."

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) walks off the field following a 23-18 victory during a week 11 NFL football game between New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Entering Week 12, the Giants are 6-3-1 and in sole possession of first place in the NFC East. According to The Athletic, New York has about a 67 percent chance to make the playoffs and a 65 percent chance to win the division.

To stay in front, McCarthy knows he and the offense need to improve quickly to keep the team in the win column this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts.

"We've got a great opponent this week, great defense," McCarthy said. "They play super fundamentally sound. They play really hard, and it's going to be a great test for our offense."

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