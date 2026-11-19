New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy was determined to make the most of his extra time as he prepared for his team’s Week 11 showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars .

With Big Blue last playing on Nov. 12, a game in which they suffered a 24-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, McCarthy knew the few additional days between games would be best used to learn as much as possible about his next opponent.

Fortunately for the Giants, their 23-year-old starting quarterback appears rested and ready to compete against one of the NFL’s top teams this season.

“Definitely get a jump start on Jacksonville,” McCarthy said. “They have a lot of stuff in right now. A lot of different fronts, a lot of different coverages that are associated with certain fronts and personnel.

“Just making sure I really keep dialing in on the opponents every week,” he added. “It’s also about understanding our scheme like the back of my hand.”

McCarthy’s concern regarding Jacksonville’s defense is warranted. The Jaguars are among the league’s best preventive units, ranking second in scoring defense, fourth in EPA/play and seventh in success rate.

Under both head coach Liam Coen and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, the Jags excel in the red zone. Their defense ranks fifth-best in defensive red-zone touchdown rate (43.5%) and No. 1 in forced red-zone turnovers, with five.

Given Jacksonville’s penchant for playing a “bend-don’t-break” style, McCarthy knows he must be ready to lead his team into the end zone from inside the 20. If the Giants struggle to do so, they may find themselves in an early deficit on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

“It definitely brings a level of urgency and attention to detail that you go into every single week,” McCarthy said.

“But, when it comes to games in late November when you’re getting closer and closer to playoffs, the attention to detail, the urgency to really make sure you’re doing your one-eleventh on every single play means the most, and especially against great teams like Jacksonville.”

J.J. McCarthy Must Move Forward

Nov 12, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders safety Nick Cross (25) lays a hard hit on New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While several factors contributed to New York’s Week 10 loss to the Commanders, McCarthy ultimately sealed the club’s fate when attempting to find receiver Malik Nabers deep over the middle with just over 30 seconds remaining in the game. Commanders defender Rasul Douglas intercepted his pass to preserve the win for Washington.

Despite the bitter taste left by the game’s closing moments, McCarthy took some positives from Week 10. The former Michigan Wolverine threw for a career-high 293 yards while completing 64% of his passes in his first home start for New York since being traded from the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 28.

Though he hopes to accentuate the positives against the Jags this Sunday, the Giants’ starter knows he must recognize his mistakes and apply the lessons he has learned to return to playing winning football with Big Blue.

“Winning the game is the number one thing,” McCarthy said. “There’s a bunch of stats, traits, and how a quarterback would play that would contribute to winning the game, and that’s all about decision-making, timing, accuracy, and just being smart, and knowing that you have the program in your hands every single play when you touch that ball and making the best decisions possible.

“That’s the number one thing I think makes winning football,” he said. “And I try to do that to the best of my ability every single week.”

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