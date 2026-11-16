Former Scout Weighs In on Vikings’ Trade of J.J. McCarthy to Giants

By all accounts, the New York Giants are very happy to have acquired quarterback J.J. McCarthy in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, and McCarthy seems eager to use a fresh start to show the NFL world he’s not the draft bust that seemed to be taking shape in Minnesota.

But not only was McCarthy’s road to respectability difficult due to various factors, such as his season-ending knee injury in his rookie campaign and struggles running the offense that saw him sink to the bottom of the position’s depth chart, but former scout John Middlekauff also offered a rather shocking opinion on the relationship between McCarthy and Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell.

“If you’re a Vikings fan watching (the Giants-Commanders) game tonight, you have to be asking yourself—and I’m not trying to play Monday morning quarterback, it’s just a reality—the move was made because he didn’t play well and the coach hated him,” Middlekauff opined during a segment on the 3 and Out podcast last Friday.

Middlekauff didn’t stop there, continuing his criticism of O’Connell, whom he also acknowledged “by all accounts is a nice guy,” and pointing to McCarthy’s success in New York as an indication that maybe the Vikings thought the quarterback was better than he was.

“I wanted to speak for you regarding J.J. McCarthy; you hated his guts as a player,” Middlekauff alleged. “You couldn’t (expletive) stand him because you were clearly the driving force for making him the third quarterback and helping the GM: ‘We gotta get this guy out of here. Fifth-round pick, I’ll drive him to the airport.’

“Then a couple of weeks later, when you’re starting Carson Wentz, who couldn’t hit water from the middle of the ocean, and then J.J.’s making plays like that for (Matt) Nagy and Greg Roman, you’re like, ‘No one is acting like this guy is Joe Montana, but this is way better than what we had.’”

McCarthy led the Vikings to a 6-4 record as a starter and currently has a 2-1 record as a starter for the Giants. In just two NFL seasons, the former University of Michigan signal-caller has a 59.4% career completion rate and has thrown for 2,547 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions, with a 41.7% overall success rate.

Thus far with the Giants, McCarthy, in five games played (three starts), has a 63.5% completion rate and has thrown for 915 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions, with a 43% success rate, and head coach John Harbaugh’s confidence in McCarthy is growing by the day.

“I think he’s proven that he’s capable of winning games and making the plays, and I probably feel more strongly about that now than ever,” Harbaugh said last week after the Giants’ loss to the Washington Commanders.

“It was his third game; I think maybe now starting. So we’re definitely in the process of building that confidence. … I’m excited about where he’s going, going forward, and our chance to close out some games.”

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