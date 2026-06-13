Can John Harbaugh's Second Chance Save Joshua Ezeudu's Giants' Roster Spot?

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh has historically had a very specific vision for his offensive linemen, so many fans held the preconceived notion that the former Baltimore Ravens head coach would make significant changes to the team's wall of protection .

Instead, he is handing out second and third chances left and right.

With Harbaugh in command, the G-Men have yet to seek a replacement option for center John Michael Schmitz. They brought back tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who was traded from the Ravens to the New England Patriots in 2019. They also refused to give up on two homegrown players who have endured plenty of adversity over the years.

Jaws dropped when New York re-signed floundering former top-10 draft pick Evan Neal back in March, but he is not the only offensive lineman who is being surprisingly gifted another opportunity to make Big Blue's roster. Harbaugh clearly believes that Joshua Ezeudu can provide worthwhile depth to the O-Line.

The 26-year-old native of Lawrenceville, Georgia, has struggled to find his footing in the NFL, and with increased competition at both tackle and guard, he is not ideally positioned to secure a sizable workload on this team. Though up to this point, Ezeudu has faced sub-optimal circumstances.

Perhaps Harbaugh and his coaching staff can help change that in 2026.

Joshua Ezeudu, OL

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 310 lbs

Exp.: five years

School: North Carolina

How Acquired: D3-'22

2025 in Review

New York Giants guard Joshua Ezeudu | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Ezeudu's 2025-26 campaign was non-existent, as a calf injury kept him on the shelf all year long. It was a crushing blow for a player whose standing with the squad was already precarious due to past scuffles in the trenches.

Despite logging more than 1,000 snaps at left guard while at North Carolina, Ezuedu was thrust into the left tackle role at various points during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Admittedly, the 2020 All-ACC Third-Team selection has had his troubles on both the interior and outside.

But he has not experienced much stability, either. Joshua Ezeudu was forced to man the blind side in Andrew Thomas' absence in the past, but with second-year lineman Marcus Mbow coming along , that responsibility should no longer fall on his shoulders.

Perhaps he can operate more frequently at his natural position. The No. 67 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has played in 33 games and posted 10 starts for the Giants, registering 402 snaps at left tackle and 317 at left guard, per Pro Football Focus. He has allowed 10 sacks and 42 pressures, while also committing 12 penalties.

Contract/Cap Info

The Giants signed Ezeudu to a one-year contract that carries a base salary of $1.145 million , spending quite little to give him a fifth year in the Meadowlands. He gets $410,300 guaranteed at signing, an $80,000 signing bonus, and a $25,000 workout bonus, according to Spotrac.

Ezeudu's deal carries a $1.250 million cap hit , per Over the Cap. If New York decides to cut him, it will save $839,700 but accrue $410,300 in dead money. In other words, dollar figures are unlikely to influence the organization's decision-making process either way.

2026 Preview

New York Giants guard Joshua Ezeudu | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

While there is much to sort out before the Giants begin their season on Sept. 13, one thing is crystal clear. Joshua Ezeudu will have to dig deep at training camp. Challenges await, regardless of where he lines up.

If New York insists on playing him at left tackle again, then the former Tar Heels talent will probably have to battle intriguing rookie JC Davis for reps. This sneaky Day 3 pick shined at both New Mexico and Illinois, so Ezeudu will have to bring it this summer.

The same can be said for his prospects at left guard. Jon Runyan Jr. is the starter, Aaron Stinnie has the inside track for backup duties, and Jake Kubas is also in the mix for a spot. Ezeudu already has his back against the wall.

The former third-rounder is not receiving much work during organized team activities, which seemingly suggests that his 2026 status is in grave peril. He has exhibited growth in the past, however, and could do so again.

Ezeudu made progress as a run-blocker in 2024, something that John Harbaugh and new O-Line coach Mike Bloomgren are certainly aware of as they finalize this unit. If he can plug away and prove the Giants right for re-signing him, then maybe a fresh start could truly come to pass in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

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