Live Updates: New York Giants OTA No. 9 Practice and Media Sessions

Happy Odell Day, fans!

Big Blue takes the field for OTA No. 9 on Wednesday, which will be open to the media.

And while it hasn’t been announced just yet, there is a very high probability that the team will make new receivers Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Braxton Berrios available as part of the post-practice media sessions.

The main attraction figures to be Beckham, who finally got his wish on Monday when, following an early-morning workout, he passed his physical and was deemed good enough to compete for a spot on the team.

According to Spotrac, Beckham signed , which qualifies as a veteran minimum deal ($1.075 million cap hit).

That type of contract right there speaks volumes about where the 33-year-old Beckham is at this point in his career, which is as a guy on the back end, far removed from his first go-round with the team when he dazzled with one-handed receptions and was a clear-cut No. 1 receiver.

The contract is also of low risk to the Giants. If for whatever reason Beckham doesn’t make the team, no harm done.

But neither the Giants nor Beckham is thinking that way, as New York tries to bolster the competition among a receiver room that vastly underperformed last year.

Smith-Schuster is an interesting signing that many people probably didn’t have on their bingo cards. He is, of course, familiar with offensive coordinator Matt Nagy from their time in Kansas City, so perhaps part of the reason for the reunion with the Giants is to also help his new teammates learn Nagy’s offense, though Smith-Schuster will also get a chance to compete for a role among the receivers.

Same with Berrios, who figures to be more in direct competition for the return specialist role that became available when Gunner Olszewski suffered a torn Achilles last week.

Make no mistake, though. All eyes will be on Beckham–how he moves, who he interacts with, and how he does in the practice. And we’ll have all the takes from the practice, as of course permitted by the Giants, right here in our live blog.

We’ll also have highlights from the media sessions after practice, so be sure to follow along–the newest posts will be at the top. (Note: the blog should refresh automatically.)

Then come back later in the day for recaps and more from OTA No. 9.

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