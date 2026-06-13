Malik Nabers Is a Fantasy Question Mark — But Don't Sleep on a Potential Steal

The New York Giants ' decision to sign receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and JuJu Smith-Schuster on June 1 suggests what everyone has feared for a while: Malik Nabers may not be ready for Week 1.

Big Blue is still hopeful that its top wide receiver will be ready for a Sept. 13 prime-time clash with the Dallas Cowboys, but it is taking precautions.

Perhaps fantasy football managers should do the same. Michael Fabiano of Sports Illustrated named Nabers as a potential fantasy bust for next season, expressing concern about his ongoing injury recovery.

"Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that Nabers has become a big question mark in fantasy drafts," Fabiano said.

"There’s even been talk that he could open the season on the PUP list, and it could take time for him to return to his previous fantasy greatness. So, if you’re still planning on drafting Nabers, it should be with the expectation that you’re not going to get high-end totals."

Sep 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) is carted off the field following an injury during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The 22-year-old Nabers thrived during his rookie campaign, finishing as a high-end fantasy option after recording 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games.

Naturally, his draft stock soared heading into his second season.

Many people viewed Nabers as an undisputed WR1 who could command another huge target share. If anything, Russell Wilson's propensity to move the ball downfield made him even more valuable.

Unfortunately, the former LSU star was unable to reward fantasy managers' faith. He posted 16 catches for 251 yards through the first three games of the season, with most of the production coming in a wild 40-37 overtime loss to the Cowboys.

Nabers then suffered a torn ACL in a Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, which marked Jaxson Dart's first start as Giants quarterback.

That devastating injury required a full meniscus repair. He also underwent a cleanup procedure earlier this spring and is still not cleared to practice, something that continues to weigh heavily on fans' minds.

Can Malik Nabers be a fantasy stud again?

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Even if the explosive 6-foot receiver can make it back for the season opener, there is no telling what his workload looks like or how quickly he develops on-field chemistry with Dart . A swift return to form may also be unrealistic given the nature of the injury.

Add it all up, and a fantasy manager will need to have nerves of steel to confidently invest a premium draft pick in Nabers. Because of the inherent risk that comes with selecting this specific talent, he could tumble quite a bit down the board.

For that reason, I would push back on slapping a bust label on No. 1. He may not go high enough to enter such territory. Nationwide apprehension could make him a potential fantasy football steal.

One must not forget how electric Nabers was in 2024, nor can one neglect his current set of circumstances. Perhaps there is a healthy middle ground that fantasy managers can adhere to when assembling their rosters this summer.

The Giants do not have the luxury of making such adjustments, though. They know their chances of wielding a playoff-caliber offense diminish greatly without a healthy and difference-making Nabers.

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