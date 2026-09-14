Malik Nabers Trusted His Gut — and It Paid Off in Giants' Week 1 Win

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers listened to a “little chill” to determine his status for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

As the NFL universe continued to ponder whether the third-year wideout would be ready to return to the gridiron less than one calendar year after suffering a season-ending ACL tear, Nabers was not only healthy but notably productive in New York’s season-opening 28-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.

Though he entered the day with the necessary medical clearance to play, Nabers didn't know for sure it was “time” until he hit the field for pregame warmups.

“The deciding factor was when I got out there; I just felt good,” Nabers revealed from his postgame podium. “I felt good; I got a little chill through my body. I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s time, it’s time.’”

Nabers, who had not seen regular-season action since incurring his injury during Week 4 of the 2025 season, clearly established himself as a force with which to be reckoned immediately.

The 23-year-old led all Giants’ receivers with six catches for 69 yards — his longest coming on a 16-yard reception during a six-play, 55-yard scoring drive to end the first half.

For Giants fans, Nabers’ return was a cause for celebration. For quarterback Jaxson Dart and his teammates, it was a call to action.

“So, I was just watching him during the warm-ups … And then I saw him give one little nod before he came in and did routes on air, and then I went over and told (Giants quarterback) Jameis (Winston) that I think Uno's (Malik Nabers) playing, and I was just ecstatic from that point on,” Dart told reporters postgame.

“He's just a guy where, no matter what the coverage is, no matter who they put out there on him, you have all the confidence in the world that he's going to make a play,” he added.

Malik Nabers Remains a Key Cog in the Giants’ Offense

Sep 13, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. (28) tackles New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nabers first joined the Giants as their sixth overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. The LSU product dazzled in his rookie campaign, compiling 1,204 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 109 receptions in 15 games.

For his efforts, he was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team and earned Pro Bowl honors. Unfortunately, his sophomore season came to an abrupt end on Sept. 28, 2025, while landing awkwardly in an attempt to make a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4. He was limited to just four games, logging 18 catches, 271 yards, and two touchdowns.

Yet, under the bright lights of the Giants’ prime-time season opener, Nabers helped lay any concerns regarding his health to rest. The 6-foot, 200-pound receiver fought through contact, evaded defenders, and even spun for a first down during New York’s initial scoring drive.

Though he played as if he had been fully ready for gameplay for quite some time, the Giants’ exciting pass-catcher maintains that it was a game-time decision — much to the benefit of all parties involved.

“I really didn’t know; my family didn’t even come to this game because it’s a one-on-one battle that you have to go through,” Nabers said. “I didn’t want everybody here; I didn’t want my family here, and I feel like I let them down by not playing.

“I had to do it for myself first. I had to go out there, feel it out … and I felt good,” he added. “I decided really in warmups. I felt good running around. I was catching really (well), I stretched really (well), and warm-up went pretty well. I just felt like it was time to go.”

Despite the pleasantries running rampant throughout Giants fandom in the wake of their victory over the Cowboys, Nabers remains well aware of his having cleared only one hurdle in a 17-game race.

The Giants now turn their attention to another prime-time showdown in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Nabers will attempt to walk the fine line between optimal preparation and prudent caution — knowing well that his superior skill set is vital to the Giants’ success this season.

Fortunately for the Giants and their fans, Nabers appears to be exactly where he needs to be.

“I’m feeling good right now,” the wideout revealed. “We’ll see how the adrenaline wears off, see where we’re at. I’ll get back to the treatments and keep moving forward. The recovery process is not done. Still have to do great work, still have to prepare for next week, and prepare for practice. So, we’ll see how we’re feeling.”

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