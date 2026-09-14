How John Harbaugh 'Tackled' Malik Nabers' Return-to-Play Doubts

East Rutherford, N.J. -- In the immortal words of rock legend Paul “Ace” Frehley, New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers is happy to be ‘Back in the New York Groove.”

With 10:29 remaining in the first quarter of New York’s 28-20 Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium, Nabers — who had not played a regular-season snap since suffering a season-ending ACL tear on Sept. 28, 2025 — caught a nine-yard pass, fighting through contact to spin for the first down before being brought down by Dallas’ cornerback Daron Bland.

Yet, it was not the first tackle he absorbed throughout the weekend.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart revealed that the honor of earning the first “tackle” on the Giants’ star receiver in 2026 belongs to none other than coach John Harbaugh.

“We were all just chilling on the sideline and it was right before we were supposed to start our walkthrough (on Sept. 12) and things were just up in the air,” Dart revealed from his postgame podium.

“We didn't know exactly what was going to happen. And me and Coach Harbs kind of had some conversations. He's like, ‘You know what, like, I think that once he gets hit for the first time and realizes that he's okay, then he's going to feel confident.’

“So I think in his mind that triggered, ‘Oh, maybe I should tackle him right then and there,’” Dart continued.

“So, we're all just standing there, and then all of a sudden Leek (Nabers) goes down on the ground, and our team's super protective of him. So we all turned to look, and it's Coach Harbs tackling Leek, and then he pops up and he goes, 'See, you're all good.'”

Nabers Looked Healthy, Productive in Win Over Cowboys

Sep 13, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nabers was not only active, but significantly productive in the team’s Week 1 win over their NFC East rivals.

Despite his gameday status being cloaked in uncertainty until nearly 90 minutes prior to kickoff, the 23-year-old was determined to show the NFL universe that he was fully healed and ready to significantly contribute on the field.

Giants WR Malik Nabers tells me John Harbaugh tackled him during walk through 🤣



“Everybody was worried if I could tackle. Actually Coach Harbaugh tackled me…”



Me: “He tackled you himself?”



“Yeah, he wanted to see if I could take a tackle.”



Me: “Did you go down?”



“Nah I… pic.twitter.com/acHfshAc6e — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) September 14, 2026

When the dust settled, the LSU product led all New York receivers with six catches for 69 yards — his longest coming on a 16-yard reception during a six-play, 55-yard scoring drive to end the first half.

While much of the credit for his triumphant return should be given to Nabers himself, it cannot be denied that he had a bit of help from his coach — who helped calm the anxiety during the previous day’s walkthrough.

Still, for Dart, having Nabers on the field was an invaluable key to the Giants’ Week 1 win — their first at home since the opening of MetLife Stadium in 2010.

“He's just a guy where, no matter what the coverage is, no matter who they put out there on him, you have all the confidence in the world that he's going to make a play,” Dart said of Nabers. “And I think that we were all not 100 percent sure what was going to happen. So, I was just super stoked.

“I think that once he was able to feel those lights and feel the game-day environment, maybe he had a little bit of adrenaline, and then he's just a guy who wants to play for this team, loves the game,” he continued.

“I'm so happy that he was able to come back and have a game like this where he was just able to play really, really efficient and good football.”

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