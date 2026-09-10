Malik Nabers Continues Trending Toward Week 1 Return

New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers is looking good!

Nabers continues to remain on track for Sunday’s regular-season opener, on what would be his first live game action since he tore his ACL in Week 4 last year.

For the second day in a row, Nabers went through an entire practice with no known limitations. That he’s been able to do that bodes well for him receiving some snaps at minimum on Sunday, though how many and in what capacity remains to be determined.

On Wednesday, head coach John Harbaugh refused to confirm whether Nabers will play, though he did reveal that Nabers took contact while the team was in pads.

“I think he's ready to go, man,” Harbaugh said on Wednesday. “We'll see though. I mean, it's still four days, five days, four days until we play. So, if he's ready to go and he feels like he's ready to go, then he'll play. If he's not ready, then he won't play. That's how it works.”

So is he ready?

As has been the case all spring and into the summer, Nabers has been unwilling to commit.

“It’s my career and it’s my body,” he said on Thursday. “I know when I’m able to play.”

Nabers then added that although he is “feeling good,” and wants to play, he needs to be sure that he is 100% certain of being ready to go.

“At the end of the day, I can’t put my career at risk. I got to take that into account,” he said. “There’s a lot of football that I still have left to play.”

Will that start this weekend, though?

"What (head coach John Harbaugh) Harbs said," the receiver said, referring to Harbaugh's vague response regarding whether Nabers would indeed be out there agaist Dallas.

Besides Nabers, the three other Giants—left tackle Andrew Thomas (knee), offensive lineman Bryan Hudson (knee), and defensive tackle Shelby Harris (Achilles)—who were listed on the initial injury report made it through a second day of practice in full in what is a good sign for Sunday.

The Cowboys' injury report also remained largely unchanged, though tight end Luke Schoonmakr was added as a non-participant for Thursday's practice due to a personal reason.

Giants Practice Participation Report

Player, POS Injury Wed Thurs Fri Malik Nabers, WR Knee Full Full Andrew Thomas, LT Knee Full Full Bryan Hudson, OL Knee Full Full Theo Johnson, TE Shoulder Full Full Shelby Harris, DT Achilles Full Full

Cowboys Practice Participation Report

Player, POS Injury Wed Thurs Fri Ajani Cornelius, OT Knee Limited Limited Jonathan Bullard, DT Groin Full Full Luke Schoonmaker, TE NIR/Personal -- Did Not Participate

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