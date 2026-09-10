Malik Nabers Continues Trending Toward Week 1 Return
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New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers is looking good!
Nabers continues to remain on track for Sunday’s regular-season opener, on what would be his first live game action since he tore his ACL in Week 4 last year.
For the second day in a row, Nabers went through an entire practice with no known limitations. That he’s been able to do that bodes well for him receiving some snaps at minimum on Sunday, though how many and in what capacity remains to be determined.
On Wednesday, head coach John Harbaugh refused to confirm whether Nabers will play, though he did reveal that Nabers took contact while the team was in pads.
“I think he's ready to go, man,” Harbaugh said on Wednesday. “We'll see though. I mean, it's still four days, five days, four days until we play. So, if he's ready to go and he feels like he's ready to go, then he'll play. If he's not ready, then he won't play. That's how it works.”
So is he ready?
As has been the case all spring and into the summer, Nabers has been unwilling to commit.
“It’s my career and it’s my body,” he said on Thursday. “I know when I’m able to play.”
Nabers then added that although he is “feeling good,” and wants to play, he needs to be sure that he is 100% certain of being ready to go.
“At the end of the day, I can’t put my career at risk. I got to take that into account,” he said. “There’s a lot of football that I still have left to play.”
Will that start this weekend, though?
"What (head coach John Harbaugh) Harbs said," the receiver said, referring to Harbaugh's vague response regarding whether Nabers would indeed be out there agaist Dallas.
Besides Nabers, the three other Giants—left tackle Andrew Thomas (knee), offensive lineman Bryan Hudson (knee), and defensive tackle Shelby Harris (Achilles)—who were listed on the initial injury report made it through a second day of practice in full in what is a good sign for Sunday.
The Cowboys' injury report also remained largely unchanged, though tight end Luke Schoonmakr was added as a non-participant for Thursday's practice due to a personal reason.
Giants Practice Participation Report
Player, POS
Injury
Wed
Thurs
Fri
Malik Nabers, WR
Knee
Full
Full
Andrew Thomas, LT
Knee
Full
Full
Bryan Hudson, OL
Knee
Full
Full
Theo Johnson, TE
Shoulder
Full
Full
Shelby Harris, DT
Achilles
Full
Full
Cowboys Practice Participation Report
Player, POS
Injury
Wed
Thurs
Fri
Ajani Cornelius, OT
Knee
Limited
Limited
Jonathan Bullard, DT
Groin
Full
Full
Luke Schoonmaker, TE
NIR/Personal
--
Did Not Participate
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina