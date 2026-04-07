Giants Bolster Performance Staff, Hire George Sechen as New Assistant Trainer

The New York Giants have hired George Sechen as their new assistant athletic trainer, according to the team’s website .

Sechen will join Adam Bennett, who was hired as the team’s new head athletic trainer earlier this year. The training and medical staff will continue to report to Senior Vice President of Medical Services Ronnie Barnes.

Sechen began his career as a student-athlete trainer at Penn State University, where he completed an internship.

He first broke into the NFL as an athletic training intern with the Tennessee Titans in 2021.

He later served as a seasonal athletic training intern for the Baltimore Ravens, where his career obviously first crossed paths with current Giants head coach John Harbaugh.

Sechen was then hired full-time in 2025 by the Washington Commanders, with whom he spent a year before coming to the Giants this month.

Sechen received a BS in Athletic Training from Penn State in May 2022. He also worked toward a Doctorate of Athletic Training from the University of Florida.

Sechen is a certified and licensed athletic trainer. He also holds a Doctor of Athletic Training (DAT) degree.

Giants Waive Four Players

In other Giants news, the team waived four players: receiver Da'Quan Felton, safety Patrick McMorris, and cornerbacks TJ Moore and Myles Purchase.

The Giants now have 77 players on their roster, with seven draft picks still to come which would make it 84. That would leave room for six undrafted free agents or veteran free agents to be added to fill out the full 90-man preseason roster.