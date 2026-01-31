Giants Reportedly Retaining Another Assistant Coach from Prior Staff

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh is reportedly planning to retain Chad Hall, who was hired last year as the team’s assistant quarterbacks coach by former head coach Brian Daboll.

Hall’s new role under Harbaugh, according to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz , will be as the team’s wide receivers coach, a role he held for the Buffalo Bills from 2019 to 2022 and the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2023 to 2024.

Last season, the Giants' receivers underwhelmed, except for Wan’Dale Robinson, who emerged as the top-targeted receiver (131) after the Week 4 season-ending injury suffered by Malik Nabers.

The group dropped 13 passes , led by veteran Darius Slayton, who had six. And, other than Gunner Olszewski, not one Giants receiver had a contested catch rate above 45% , the closest being Nabers (42.9%).

The Giants are beleived to be looking to add to their receiver corps this offseason in the draft. They also will rportedly look to retain Robinson, who is a pending unrestricted free agent.

Hall was originally an undrafted NFL receiver out of Air Force in 2008, who had tryouts with the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills that year.

He landed on the Eagles roster in 2010, where he spent two seasons. He then had stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Jaguars, with the 2014 season being his last as an active player.

Hall’s short NFL career included 24 games, with one start. He caught 16 of 34 pass targets for 155 yards and two touchdowns, having had his best season in 2010 with the Eagles when he caught a career-high 11 passes for 115 yards and one touchdown.

He began his coaching career as an offensive assistant for the Bills in 2017, working his way up to receivers coach.

Hall, who is the brother-in-law of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, interviewed for the Ravens' offensive coordinator role under Harbaugh in 2023. This job ultimately went to Todd Monken, who this week was named the Cleveland Browns' head coach.

Hall joins Charlie Bullen and Tim Kelly as the holdovers from the Brian Daboll-Mike Kafka staff from this past season.

Former Giants assistant O-line coach lands new role

Former Giants assistant offensive line coach James Ferentz is joining the Houston Texans. Ferentz is a former NFL offensive lineman who played with the Texans, Patriots and Broncos during his career.

Giants New Coaching Staff Tracker

Coach Role Tim Kelly Offensive Role - TBD Charlie Bullen Defensive Role - TBD Willie Taggart Running Backs Dennis Johnson Defensive Line Chris Horton Special Teams Coordinator Dennard Wilson Defensive Coordinator Matt Pees Assistant Linebackers Adam Schrack Running Backs Quality Control Brendan Clark Defensive Backs Quality Control Noah Riley Football Analyst Megan Rosburg Assistant to the Head Coach Donald D’Alesio Defensive Backs Chad Hall Receivers

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage