Live from Pittsburgh: Every Giants Pick, Trade, and Rumor from the 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is finally here, with Day 1 set to get underway at 8:00 p.m. ET live from Pittsburgh.

It’s been a rather wild past several months for the New York Giants , who will make their first selections of the John Harbaugh era.

Despite now having two picks in the top 10 of the draft order–their own at No. 5 and the tenth overall pick acquired from the Bengals in the Dexter Lawrence trade–predicting what the Giants might do has been difficult.

A big reason for that is that the Giants did a rather thorough job of adding depth at just about every position group in free agency, thereby “reducing” any glaring needs.

That said, the draft is going to be all about adding young talent, some of whom will be projected to jump right in on Day 1 as starters and/or key reserves, and some of whom will be developmental prospects that the coaching staff will look to bring along for future roles.

Will it be Ohio State lienbacker Sonny Styles? Ohio State safety Caleb Downs? Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love? Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson? Or will the Giants completely shock the NFL community with a series of moves that no one saw coming?

Besides the question of who the Giants will draft, there has been speculation that the Giants might trade down from No. 5 and/or No. 10, depending on how the board falls.

Will the Giants look to pick up more picks later int he draft, including in the third round where they currently lack a pick and have a wide gap between No. 37 in the second round and No. 105 in the fourth?

The bottom line is that there are so many different directions this draft can go for the Giants, and we’re going to bring you the very latest in our live blog, featuring a collection of national and local reporters’ tweets regarding all the latest activity and reactions from the draft.

Please note that, typically, media covering the draft from the site of the event typically receive draft picks before television and internet broadcasts make them known. If you do not wish to spoil your draft experience, please check out the many other features on the site about the draft.

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