3 Shocking Realities of the Dexter Lawrence Trade by NY Giants

Ever since it was revealed that now-former New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was unhappy with his place on the team and wanted a significant change, including a trade, there was speculation around the league that the Giants’ asking price of at least a first-round pick was unrealistic.

The joke is on those who thought that, as that’s exactly what the Giants got from the Cincinnati Bengals in return for the disgruntled defensive lineman.

Whether you love or hate Joe “I’m still the general manager” Schoen, give him his props for not backing down and managing to land not just a first-round pick, but a top-10 pick at that for a soon-to-be 29-year-old defensive lineman who is coming off his worst season to date.

Here are a few more final thoughts about the trade that has rocked the NFL just days before the 2026 draft in Pittsburgh gets underway.

Harbaugh ain’t playing

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

New head coach John Harbaugh made it clear in his introductory press conference that if anyone didn’t want to be a Giant, they would be moved off the team.

Based on the one-year, $28 million contract extension Lawrence is reported to have accepted from the Bengals, it’s crystal clear that it wasn’t as much about money for Lawrence as it was about him not wanting to be a Giant.

While some of Lawrence’s teammates might privately bemoan the loss of yet another high-profile teammate, Harbaugh, who undoubtedly signed off on the move to trade Lawrence rather than try to placate him and risk the issue infiltrating the winning locker room culture he’s trying to build, took a stand.

More importantly, the trade sent a message that Harbaugh himself told reporters at the league meetings last month: Everyone is tradeable.

Yes, even those with three Pro Bowls and two second-team All-Pros to their name.

Giants Save More Than Just a Potential Headache

A New York Giants tattoo on defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) is seen as he speaks at a press conference during day one of the New York Giants training camp at Quest Diagnostics Giants Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

By moving Lawrence, the Giants gained $13 million in salary cap savings if one deducts the cost of the estimated 2026 cap hit of the tenth overall pick ($5.712,107) from the $18.5 million total (base salary and $500,000 workout bonus) that the Giants would have paid Lawrence this year.

That $13 million savings should be more than enough for the Giants to add a veteran defensive lineman (or two), from a group that includes recent visitors D.J. Reader, Shelby Harris, and Austin Johnson, after the draft, when veteran free agent signings no longer count against the comp pick formula for the following year.

It’s also more than enough to get the entire draft class under contract without having to do any immediate restructures, at least until the start of the 2026 season, once training camp cuts are made and the Giants see what they have in terms of cap space for the upcoming season.

This is important because so far, the Giants have only restructured Brian Burns’s contract. If they only have to restructure more, which is likely, that bodes well for future cap health and potentially limits dead money.

The Joe Schoen Factor

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There is an internet rumor floating around that Schoen could be out the door after this year’s draft because of uncertainty about his role now with Harbaugh and Dawn Aponte on board.

I’m not so certain that is a done deal. While Schoen has yet to get a contract extension (that we know of, at least), I think that was largely because ownership wanted to see how well the synergy among Schoen, Harbaugh, and Aponte turned out.

According to a report by SI’s Albert Breer, who spoke to both men for a recent story, the relationship among the power players within the organization has been going very well .

That doesn't necessarily mean Schoen is a slam dunk for a contract extension, but things certainly are looking up for him, given how he, in working with Harbaugh and Aponte, has weathered the regime’s first significant storm together.

What I do think we’ll see–and we see this every year–is that certain scouts who weren’t able to deliver the kind of information that Harbaugh was reportedly seeking about draft prospect fits over their resumes will move on to other opportunities.

I could also see the wide net of advisors that Schoen put together when he was first hired being reduced.

In short, the Giants' hiring of an experienced head coach to complement Schoen, who was still trying to find his way, is probably the best thing that could have happened to the Giants, who now finally appear to have a clear direction toward achieving the ultimate franchise goal of winning.

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