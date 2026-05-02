Is Malik Nabers Becoming a Headache? Burning Giants Mailbag Questions

Welcome to the weekly New York Giants On SI Reader Mailbag! From offseason moves to game-day strategies, nothing is off-limits. So, let's dive right into your questions!

What happens if Kayvon plays well this season and is productive? Do we extend him for that high asking price? — Rational Giants Takes (@RationalGMENFan) April 30, 2026

I doubt it. If Kayvon Thibodeaux plays well--and I hope he does--I think he'll get a blockbuster type of offer which could be good news for the Giants in terms of getting a high comp pick for 2028.

Love to hear your prediction on how many primetime games the Giants will have this season.

I'm a Sunday one P.M. guy. — SteevieM (@m_steevie) April 30, 2026

Selfishly speaking, hopefully zero as like you, I' m a 1 p.m. person. But realistically speaking, you know there will be at least one Thursday night game on the schedule and one Sunday night contest.

If I had to guess, I'm going to say three to start, though remember with flex scheduling, they can add or take away primetime dates.

I’m wondering if John Harbaugh will have a dress code for road games. I know this might seem like an odd question, but after seeing Jaxson Dart’s bizarre wardrobe… the new face of the franchise needs to look professional.



(Also, maybe you can take him clothes shopping) — Cassidy Shea (@TwitrGrlCassidy) April 29, 2026

Cassidy, I have no idea at the moment if Harbaugh will bring back the professional looking dress code that Tom Coughlin once insisted on when he was head coach of the Giants. Truth be told, it doesn't matter to me--I know when I travel I like to be comfortable. You can be casual and comfortable without looking unkempt.

As for Jaxson Dart’s clothing style, if that’s what makes him happy, who am I or anyone to disapprove of it? So long as he looks like a professional quarterback on the field, then does it really matter what his fashion style is off it?

Of the disappointing trio, who do you think might rebound this year, if any? Neal, Banks, or Hyatt? I think Banks will play well, Neal makes the team, and Hyatt is cut. — Kris Kauffeld (@dublk52) April 30, 2026

Kris, my gut feeling is Evan Neal has the best chance of the three to rebound. I keep screaming about how they should let him compete at left guard because when he came out of Alabama, the bulk of his film was from him playing on the left side. Why the Giants didn't have him compete for left guard right out of the chute, I'll never know.

I know they needed a right tackle, but as I recall in his rookie season, Ben Bredeson and Shane Lemieux were the left guards. You mean to tell me that a first-round draft pick couldn't have challenged for that spot after it was kind of obvious that Neal wasn’t a fit at right tackle after his first season?

Hi, this question is not about the draft...it's more personal...why haven't the Giants included Harry Carson in their spring training program. He was missing last spring. Is there some issue with the front office? – Joseph R.

Giants legend Harry Carson | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hi Joseph. I’m not sure I understand your question about legacy players being included in spring training. Legacy players are, as I understand it, always welcomed to pop in to speak with the current team. and I don’t believe anyone has been specifically excluded.

I also don’t believe the Giants make it publicly known every time a legacy player drops in for a visit, so for all we know, maybe Harry has been by to see the team.

But to answer your question (assuming Harry hasn't been by the facility), have you considered that maybe he has been engaged with other commitments and hasn’t had time to pop into the facility or that maybe he doesn’t live in the area any more?

Do you think Malik Nabers will be a problem going forward? The podcast he participated in during the NFL Draft is an example of someone who is not self-aware, undermining the team and taking away from the draftee. He later walked back some of the comments. Is he going to be Odell Beckham 2.0, a player who is great, but at some point, becomes too much of a headache? – Pat L.

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Pat, I think Nabers still has some growing up to do. I have long suspected that he wasn’t totally on board with coming to the Giants, and I base that on comments he made when he questioned the quarterback and on social media while injured, calling out the play-calling.

I still question if he’s totally onboard with things as is, and referring back to the live stream he was on, I didn’t like how he semi-whined about how if the Giants had taken a receiver at No. 5, that player would have been paid more than Nabers, who is the current WR1.

I think he has been a little too honest for his own good and I think he needs to learn the art of biting his tongue so as not to come off looking or sounding like he's being disrespectful, even if that's not his intention.

I recall when Daboll “trusted” Nabers to call plays in practice and thinking it was a bad idea that would set a bad precedent. Why show favoritism to one player? Why not let all the players call plays?

And wasn't there that one instance where Daboll didn't deny criticism that Nabers had voiced? Right then and there, that needed to be shut down. It wasn't.

Bottom line is, I don’t think Nabers re-signs with this team. I wouldn’t be shocked if he tries to go to Washington to be with his buddy Jayden Daniels. Do I think he'll be a problem before then? I hope not. I think if they start winning again, that will quiet a lot of nerves and rumblings.

#askPTrain can you see a scenario where the giants have leftover cap going into the season (while also accounting for in season moves) and try to extend someone by moving money to this years cap? — Elite Eli (@EliManburner) May 1, 2026

Sure. Don't forget that once cuts are made at the end of the summer, the cap amount will adjust. So it really will depend on what they have to start camp and how the roster shakes out.

The other part of the equation is whether there is anyone on the roster extending. Off the top of my head, Kayvon Thibodeaux and John Michael Schmitz both come to mind as coming to the end of their respective contracts. But I think the Giants might wait until after the season to make those decisions.

Do you think the Giants approach to the IDL room will backfire? Are the Giants trying to replace Dexy or are they trying to replace his 25 production? — Bad Guy Bald (@BigBellyBe) May 1, 2026

I'm not sure, to be honest. I mean, you don't just replace a Dexter Lawrence, but can we agree that the Giants vastly upgraded their pass rush and that if they can put a couple of big bodies up front to eat up blockers to where the linebackers can be kept clean to shoot gaps, then the pass rush shouldn't be that much of an issue without him?

The real question is in the run game, but again, if you have big guys up front clogging up the interior lanes to where the runners are forced to the outside, then are you of the opinion that the Giants' upgraded inside linebackers have better sideline-to-sideline speed to string out any play that bounces outside?

2-4 or 3-4 defense under Wilson? — GiantBuckeye (@GiantBuckeye) May 1, 2026

Wilson hasn't said what his base will be and we haven't been in the building to see a practice yet, but I suspect the answer will be multiple.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.