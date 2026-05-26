Why the Giants Shattered 47 Years of Front-Office Tradition for GM Joe Schoen

The New York Giants ' decision to extend general manager Joe Schoen’s contract was not only a shock to the system but also another misstep.

Those who argued against an extension noted the Giants’ 13-38 record over the last three seasons and believed that, since the team had just hired head coach John Harbaugh—reportedly for $20 million per year over the next five years—it was only a matter of time before Harbaugh would want his own general manager in place.

Instead, Schoen and Harbaugh have demonstrated a shared vision and collaboration, forming a foundation for the Giants’ strategy to return to competitiveness.

There were always signs that things were looking up for Schoen, starting with ownership’s decision to retain him for the coaching search, to Harbaugh’s accepting the job, knowing that he’d have to work hand-in-hand with Schoen.

But as SI.com’s Albert Breer pointed out in his review of this rather unconventional setup, there was another factor that might have helped solidify the working relationship between the two men.

“Schoen’s staff was at the Senior Bowl for Harbaugh’s first week on the job, and Harbaugh didn’t have a coaching staff yet, which afforded the two a ton of 1-on-1 time, through which they’d start organically forging a vision,” Breer noted.

“Harbaugh wanted to infuse the building with new energy, so they flipped the training, video, and football administration departments.”

Giants Change Their Ways

Former Giants GM George Young had complete autonomy over all football decisions during his time with the Giants. | GALASSO CARMINE, NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Ever since 1979, when the Giants made George Young their general manager, anything having to do with football operations fell under the general manager’s umbrella.

The exception was the actual hiring and firing of the head coach. While Young had that power during his tenure in New York–that was a condition of his taking the job after being recommended by then Commissioner Pete Rozelle to the Mara family–those who sat in the GM’s chair after him did not have that power, which reverted to ownership.

With Schoen, the organizational structure has changed. Schoen relinquished control over departments he had previously overseen to Harbaugh, which in turn freed him to focus on scouting and finding players who would bring the coaching staff’s vision to life.

Besides the restructuring of the front office, which may have been long overdue, Schoen, by skipping the Senior Bowl to help Harbaugh fill out his assistant coaching staff, likely further endeared himself to the coach and the organization.

Clearly, the alignment between Schoen and Harbaugh signaled an extension was likely, with only the timing in question, ultimately resolved when their effective partnership became evident.

The timing of the extension was ultimately determined after it was shown that Schoen and Harbaugh could not only get along, as Breer noted, but also work productively together within the early months of their partnership.

Is the partnership set for the long term?

General Manager Joe Schoen and new Giants head coach John Harbaugh | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The length of Schoen’s multi-year deal has yet to be disclosed, but it’s safe to say that it’s at least a two-year deal given that it was described as a “multiyear” extension.

It would not be surprising if Schoen had four years tacked onto the one remaining year from his original deal, as that would put him on the same timeline as Harbaugh’s contract.

That said, there are no guarantees in life, especially when it comes to contracts in the NFL.

Former head coach Brian Daboll was signed to a five-year contract and was dismissed after 3½ years. Former Raiders head coach Pete Carroll was sent packing one year into his three-year deal.

Obviously, the Giants are hoping for the best out of this partnership, and so far, things appear to be heading in the right direction. But the true test will come when the games start, and with it, the ups and downs that typically accompany a season.

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