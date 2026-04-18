NY Giants' "Perfect Draft Pick" Revealed in New Mock Draft

The New York Giants have reshaped their offense over the last couple of years, drafting Jaxson Dart, Malik Nabers, Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Theo Johnson, while also signing Isaiah Likely and Darnell Mooney.

When surveying this supply of talent, one might conclude that it is time to shift focus to defense.

New head coach John Harbaugh should have the opportunity to add a defensive game-changer in the first round of the NFL Draft, but the best player available may play on the other side of the ball. Rob Rang of FOX Sports projects running back Jeremiyah Love as the perfect fit for the Giants at No. 5.

In his mock draft, Rang dismissed perceived value and focused instead on fit and ability. Although the draft analyst understands that finding another ball-carrier is not an urgent concern for many fans, he believes the Notre Dame star transcends positional need.

“Given that the Giants finished last year fifth in rushing yards and tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns, listing running back seems silly,” Rang notes. "But with all due respect to an already solid Giants RB corps, Love is just a different level of athlete.

“Placed in a run-heavy offense like the one the Giants will employ again next season, with John Harbaugh now calling the shots, Love offers more immediate impact than any other player in this class.”

Dec 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love speaks to the media during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis before the presentation of the Heisman trophy. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

When evaluating the Giants’ rushing attack, it is important to remember that Dart comprised a bulk of it.

The 22-year-old quarterback amassed 487 yards on the ground in his rookie campaign, as a depleted and limited wide receiver group forced him to rely heavily on his legs. Incoming offensive coordinator Matt Nagy may want Dart to utilize his arm more with Nabers, Likely, and Mooney all in the fold.

If the quarterback becomes a more selective runner, that would leave New York with a potential void to fill. Skattebo and Tracy have both proven themselves to be effective rushers, but Love is being heralded as a stellar running back prospect. Following back-to-back dreadful seasons, can Big Blue pass on such a player?

What Love can do for the NY Giants' offense

The Giants did not have the resources to support a high-end running back when they took Penn State phenom Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Their offensive line was feeble, and their quarterback situation was bogged down in uncertainty. They needed much more than a dynamic backfield to compete.

Fast forward to 2026, and New York is seemingly much better equipped to use a top-five selection on an RB.

Despite requiring more help at guard, the team boasts a solid offensive line flanked by tackles Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor.

It also has a couple more pass-catching weapons than it did when Barkley rolled into town. Defenses would not be able to hone in on just one guy this time.

Jeremiyah Love would force opposing coordinators to stay on their toes. The All-American, who finished third in Heisman Trophy voting, rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns with the Fighting Irish last season.

He tallied an astounding 6.9 yards per carry and also posted 27 receptions for 280 yards.

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

He has the necessary skills to quickly morph into a lethal weapon for an NFL offense, especially on a coaching staff that loves to run the ball. Harbaugh achieved success with the Baltimore Ravens, in part, because he often had a versatile RB room led by a difference-maker.

With run-heavy Greg Roman now serving as a senior offensive assistant on New York, the team could be compelled to emphasize its ground game. If so, Love will be a tempting option at No. 5.

The 20-year-old native of St. Louis, Missouri, should instantly boost the Giants’ offense, but will the value he adds compensate for the holes on defense? Harbaugh and the Big Blue brass must decide whether Love is the missing piece for a playoff run or a luxury they cannot afford at this time.

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