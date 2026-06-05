Giants Offensive Playmakers Disrespected in New National Rankings for One Major Reason

The New York Giants are building a team around quarterback Jaxson Dart that they believe can start winning very soon.

The Giants have spent high-end draft capital on skill players in each of the last two drafts, and they have also added some veterans as free agents with the additions of JuJu Smith-Schuster , Braxton Berrios, and, of course, Odell Beckham Jr.

So where does the Giants’ supporting cast rank among the league? In the opinion of FOX Sports contributor Ralph Vacchiano, Big Blue slots in at No. 20 .

The reason behind the low ranking is the uncertainty surrounding receiver Malik Nabers and his recovery from a torn ACL. Head coach John Harbaugh has noted that Nabers is still working his way back from the injury and hinted that Nabers might not be ready for Week 1.

A healthy Nabers, Vacchiano concluded, would have meant a higher ranking of the Giants’ supporting cast on offense.

Giants Should Be Higher in Supporting Cast Rankings

The Giants have made many upgrades to their skill positions, and while they haven't yet been able to showcase their growth, there is reason to believe they will be much better in 2026.

The Giants made sure to reinforce their receiving corps with Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin and draft pick Malachi Fields. They also added Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Braxton Berrios this past week, ensuring that they have plenty of options to choose from.

At tight end, the Giants added Isaiah Likely to go with holdovers Theo Johnson, Chris Manhertz and Thomas Fidone II.

And in the running game, in addition to fullback Patrick Ricard, Cam Skatebo is on track to return from a season-ending ankle injury while Tyrone Tracy is coming off his second straight 1,000+ yard all-purpose season and Devin Singletary returns.

Is the Ranking Fair?

The Giants offense finished 21st overall in the league last year, but it’s fair to wonder if Nabers and Skattebo had been healthy for the entire season, would the Giants have had more than four wins?

This isn’t to say, though, that the offense was strictly to blame for the team’s shortcomings. Obviously, a strong case can be made that the defense was the team's biggest problem.

But speaking solely of the offense, there’s no doubt that the injuries combined with the lack of firepower produced by those who were asked to step up in the wake of those injuries were a big contributing factor behind the Giants’ struggles.

That said, teams in the NFL are only as good as their last showing on the field, so the Giants have to prove that these free agent acquisitions meant something.

They won't be able to do that until September, but there's a good chance the team can prove that their No. 20 ranking isn't indicative of their talent.

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