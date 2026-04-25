Giants End 80-Pick Drought With ‘Absolute Load’ Bobby Jamison-Travis in Round 6

The New York Giants were dormant for most of day three of the 2026 NFL Draft, thanks to their trade that landed them Malachi Fields with the 74th pick in the third round.

That grab cost the Giants their fourth- and fifth-round picks. Big Blue Nation was forced to wait around for over 80 picks until the sixth round, where business picked up with the first of three sixth-round picks.

With that first pick, No. 186, they finally addressed the interior defensive line with Auburn nose guard Bobby Jamison-Travis. But why does the Auburn product make sense for New York at this point in the draft?

Let's explore.

Position value pushes DT talent deeper into Day 3

As important as the defensive line is to an overall defense, many have devalued the nose guard throughout the years.

Because of that lack of respect and draft capital, many of the better nose guards in the league get overlooked and pushed toward the back end of the draft.

This year, because of a weaker overall draft class, most of the traditional nose guards who would have gone in the first round went later in the second round and beyond.

That pushed all the talent down, including Jamison-Travis, who in a regular year may have been a fourth-round talent. But in a year where the position group was down, he fell all the way to round six.

It's great news for Giants fans, who get a guy with legitimate starter traits late on Day 3.

The Giants need stout run defenders on the inside

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn defensive lineman Bobby Johnson-Travis (DL17) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jamison-Travis is a legitimate nose guard. At 6-foot-3 and over 330 pounds, he is an absolute load to move on the inside. He knows how to lower his center of gravity and anchor down when necessary, and he can use his punch to neutralize forward-moving offensive linemen.

He's been around a lot of football after spending six years in college. He understands how to work himself up from the bottom of the depth chart to a role where he can be a major factor within a defensive scheme.

While he's not the answer to provide an interior pass rush, on first and second down, he should be able to defend against or neutralize double teams and even displace the line of scrimmage. He's quicker than you think, and because of that, he can be a sneaky problem for interior offensive linemen, especially centers.

A defensive tackle, not afraid of competition

Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Bobby Jamison-Travis (97) deflects a pass from Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If you think Jamison-Travis will be intimidated by being at the bottom of the depth chart, think again. This is a guy who is used to working his way up from the bottom and earning his position on the field.

Even after a stellar high school career, he had to attend junior college at Iowa Western Community College, where he became a JUCO All-American and helped them win a national championship.

Despite being the third-highest-ranked defensive tackle as a transfer when he signed to play at Auburn, he played sparingly in his first season with the Tigers. A year later, he went from the bottom of the depth chart to breaking into the lineup and spent two years manning the middle for Auburn.

Now faced with an uphill battle to make a team that will undoubtedly add more nose guard help through free agency, along with the other incumbent defensive linemen on the team, Jamison-Travis will attack it the way he's attacked everything in his football career: head-on.

That's the type of fight and grit that will be appreciated on this John Harbaugh-led Giants team as they try to rekindle the old-school feel and rugged demeanor on the inside.

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