NY Giants UDFA Tracker: Every Signing and Undrafted Hidden Gems to Watch

The 2026 NFL Draft might be over, but now the real fun begins for the , as they look to add undrafted free agents they feel can potentially fill in some more of the sparser areas of the team while also rounding out their 90-man training camp roster.

As of right now, the Giants have 79 players under contract, not counting the seven draft picks they made, who don’t yet count toward the roster until they sign their rookie deals, which will probably happen when the rookies show up for their minicamp May 8-9.

If we add in the draft picks, that brings the Giants to a total of 86 players, leaving room for just four undrafted free agents to be signed to round out the 90-man limit. If we remove the seven picks, then that gives the Giants room for 11 undrafted free agents.

The Gians are also expected to be signing a veteran defensive tackle—maybe even two for all anyone knows—once the draft is wrapped up. In addition, the Odell Beckham Jr watch remains on after the receiver reportedly worked out with the team before the draft.

Of course, the Giants can always churn the bottom of the roster by swapping out players who were signed to reserve/futures deals if they need more roster spots. Those who are potentially at greatest risk of losing their roster spot to a premium free-agent signing are those whose 2026 cap figures currently fall outside of .

Regardless of how they approach it, the next several days should be interesting as head coach John Harbaugh works with general manager Joe Schoen to put the finishing touches on the roster he will take to training camp, which this year will be held in West Virginia.

Remember that there is a difference between an undrafted free agent having signed with the team versus having agreed to come in for the rookie camp–with the latter, players have been known to change their minds if a better offer comes along.

Also, note that some players linked to the Gians are simply coming in for a tryout, and there is no assurance they will receive a contract offer.

Be sure to bookmark this page for all the latest reports on those undrafted free agents who are linked to the Giants. We will also be adding a brief analysis of the players linked to the Giants on a continuous rolling basis so check back every so often for updates (newest ones will be listed first.

Giants UDFA Tracker

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