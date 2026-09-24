JJ McCarthy Kalshi Trade Market Trending Up Again

Through two weeks of the NFL season, trade rumors are beginning to fly and JJ McCarthy’s market is trending. Kalshi’s NFL trade market now prices McCarthy at 36% for a trade by the deadline

McCarthy sat at 36% a week ago, however, trending in the wrong direction. His price dropped to 30% and shot back up following Week 2. A $10 trade on McCarthy being traded profits $15.21. Kalshi settles the market on whether Minnesota trades him by Dec. 1.

Will JJ McCarthy be traded? - Kalshi

Yes 36%

No 71%

Rumors surging

After Week 2, the Giants surfaced as the main landing spot after Jaxson Dart’s possible season-ending knee injury. Like Kevin O’Connell, Giants head coach John Harbaugh has a strong record developing quarterbacks.

Harbaugh drafted Joe Flacco and eventually won a Super Bowl together. He also drafted Lamar Jackson, who won two MVPs under him.

McCarthy also has ties to the Harbaugh family. Jim Harbaugh coached him at Michigan, where the two won a National Championship together. Jim Harbaugh has called McCarthy the best QB in the 2024 class.

While these are only rumors, longtime NFL insider Gary Myers connected the two, also noting the relationship with the Harbaugh’s.

“If Jaxson Dart is done for the year, I think the Giants should trade for Vikings third-string QB J.J. McCarthy. GM Joe Schoen considered him w/6th overall pick in 2024 (they took Malik Nabers). McCarthy helped Jim Harbaugh win national championship in 2023 and he loves McCarthy. John and Jim often sign players with a history with each other.”

Myers continued suggesting that the trade price could be in the mid-round pick range and that the Giants offense could run a similar RPO scheme with McCarthy as they did wth Dart.

McCarthy falling in Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings made it clear that McCarthy is the third-string QB behind Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz. In Week 1, when Murray went down with a concussion, Wentz stepped in and led them to a win. Wentz also started in Week 2 and won again.

With Wentz proving to be a winning QB, it’s hard to see McCarthy getting a chance to play this season for the Vikings.

The Vikings next take the field in Week 3 on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:05 p.m.

If you're looking for a promo code for Kalshi , enter SI60 at sign-up — you only need a $10 deposit and $25 in trades to unlock a $60 bonus.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.